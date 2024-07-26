Putting cyber first – Burnley college awarded gold status

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The top college in the country, Burnley College, has been awarded gold status in a Government scheme recognising inspirational and cutting-edge cyber security teaching.

Cyberfirst is a pioneering programme to inspire and encourage young people to pursue careers in cyber security, bridging the skills gap in this rapidly growing field.

Burnley College has pioneered the creation of industry-leading computing and digital facilities and courses, as well setting new standards for teaching.

The College has committed more than £570,000 this year alone to enhance its digital and cyber capabilities.

Maz Iqbal - Computer Science Tutor and A Level Curriculum Principal

State-of-the-art facilities such as the Security Operations Centre (SOC), advanced computing labs and access to industry-specific software always ensure our learners receive hands-on, state-of-the-art training.

The huge investment is backed up by a carefully-designed curriculum ranging from Entry Level qualifications to A Level and Degree Level programmes in Computer Science, Computing and Cyber Security.

Burnley College also specialises in attracting and retaining expert tutors who bring real-world industry experience into the classroom.

Recognised by Tech Nation as one of the fastest-growing digital clusters in the UK, Burnley is home to almost 19,000 employees in the digital sector. The development of the National Cyber Force centre in Lancashire further cements the region's reputation as a hub for digital innovation and cyber security.

Computer Science Tutor Maz Iqbal says the importance of cyber security in protecting these high-tech industries cannot be overstated:

"It is essential to work alongside industry to fill skills gaps, especially when we have tech-heavy companies like global aerospace leaders that require the highest levels of cyber security.

“We partner with and work alongside the biggest names in digital to ensure we create an environment where our students are equipped with the necessary expertise to meet these critical demands.

“By aligning our curriculum with industry standards and emerging trends, we provide our students with real-world experience and practical knowledge.

“Our goal is to create students who could step into a career with a world-leading company as soon as they qualify and help shape the future of cyber security around the world.”

Burnley College also offers extensive cyber and digital enrichment opportunities to learners as part of its mission to Build Futures and Change Lives. These initiatives include work-related activities, internships and partnerships with leading employers, providing learners with invaluable industry exposure and experience.

Computer Science Tutor Ben Scott says working alongside business is a key factor in creating a curriculum which really delivers:

"For students to truly thrive in their careers, they must engage with real-life briefs.

“Our connections with industry are therefore vitally important, allowing students to gain practical experience and insights crucial for their professional growth.

“Through these real-world projects, students can apply their theoretical knowledge while also developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“This hands-on experience is invaluable, as it prepares them to navigate the complexities of the professional world with confidence and competence.

“It’s also gives student valuable networking opportunities, further enhancing their career prospects."

