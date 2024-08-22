Pupils at The Valley Leadership Academy set for success after GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and parents at The Valley Leadership Academy have today been celebrating with pupils as they progress onto the next stage of their education or training.

On cloud 9 after receiving grade 9s in English Literature and English Language, Devina Neill has secured a coveted fully-funded bursary at City of London Freemen’s School, a leading independent school in Surrey. Devina is excited to begin her studies at the prestigious boarding school.

Another star pupil is Delilah Brown, whose achievements include grade 8s in English Literature and English Language. Delilah looks forward to studying A levels in History, English Literature, English Language and Film Studies at Burnley College.

Shane Carey, Principal at The Valley Leadership Academy, said:

”We want to say a huge congratulations to all of our pupils who worked extremely hard over the academic year and have contributed to the continued improvement of the whole school results. The results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented staff who have worked tirelessly to support our pupils. The senior leadership team would like to wish all pupils every success as they begin the next steps of their education.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with exciting opportunities, and we are excited to see our pupils go on to pursue their ambitions, whether in further education, apprenticeships, or as they begin their careers. Their hard work and resilience have laid a strong foundation for a bright and successful future."

The Valley Leadership Academy is a secondary school for pupils aged 11- 16 in Bacup. The school joined Star Academies, one of the UK’s leading multi-academy trusts, in July 2019.