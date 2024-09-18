Primet’s Head of Creative Arts highly commended in National Teaching Awards
Mrs Goldie, who is a Performing Arts teacher, was presented with her certificate and personal letter from Pearson National Teaching Awards’ President, Michael Morpurgo, by Primet Principal, Mrs Pilkington.
Mrs Goldie was nominated for the award for the outstanding job she has done in bringing together colleagues from a range of creative subjects to develop a strong and collaborative team. She has also been instrumental in the school being reaccredited with the Silver Artsmark Award for a further two years.
She is always looking at ways to develop the creative curriculum and widen the experiences of students, whether this is offering African drum workshops or securing new musical instruments through the East Lancashire Music Services.
Mrs Pilkington said: “Mrs Goldie is really deserving of this commendation. She has supported students in using music therapy to successfully support their behaviour and, in addition to her timetable and weekly extra-curricular activities, she gives up her own time to ensure students have as many opportunities as possible to be exposed to the arts.
“Recent examples of this include whole school productions of Oliver and Elf, choir performances at Nelson and Colne College’s Festive Market and at local care homes and dance performances at The National Theatre Festival held at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool.”
If your child is currently in Year 6 and you would like to find out more about Primet’s creative curriculum and the opportunities available to students, you can attend its open event on Thursday 26th September by registering at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/909747317717. Applications for a 2025 Year 7 place need to be submitted by 31st October at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/apply-for-a-school-place/starting-secondary-school
