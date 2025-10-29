Political opinion: Reporting Back - Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

Before I start, I have a surgery on 22/11 @ 10am in Padiham at The Unitarian Padiham Hall, all welcome, I can help with any issues or you just fancy a chat.

This week, I’d like to discuss something that transcends party politics. Something that cuts to the core of who we are as a country: the rise of racist rhetoric. We can have debates about immigration, but it's got to stop.

Last week, we saw a Reform Member of Parliament say it “drove her mad” when she saw “black people and Asian people” on TV. To be honest, if that’s not racism, I don’t know what is, and I see worse on social media platforms like Facebook from people who should know better.

But Reform is not alone in stoking this. Talk of being unnerved by seeing ‘no white faces’ from the Conservatives, as well as the need for ‘cultural coherence’, whatever that means. It all adds up to the same strategy: blame those who look different, endorse the politics of grievance, and the othering of your neighbour. Distracted from the real issues. Keep people angry at each other instead of the problems left behind after 14 years of neglect. It's not my politics.

Opening the brand new Brierfield Post Office last week - It was an honour.

Living in Burnley, you have more in common with a family of a different skin colour to you than you do a load of millionaire hooray henries stoking a bit of hate for votes.

But here, in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield, we know better. We know that the strength of our towns comes from people who work hard, raise their children, care for their neighbours, and contribute to our shared life, regardless of their background.

Division does nothing to fix our NHS, rebuild industry, build housing, or support working families. It just tears communities apart. We know it because we’ve been there, and we know the long-term damage this sort of division can do.

Now look, I’m not saying we all have to hold hands and sing ‘Kumbaya’ down the high street, but like Martin Luther King said, judge on the content of someone’s character, not the colour of their skin.

I refuse to scapegoat. I am focused on bringing people together and rebuilding this nation from the ground up. That means better pay, safer streets, stronger public services, and more pride in the places we call home. National renewal and national unity. Getting things done.

Reform wants anger. The Conservatives want a distraction. We choose hope. We choose each other. Now, you don’t have to like that, that’s democracy, but I intend to do my best with the time I have in this job to get things done and do it in the manner compatible with the Christian morals I was raised with – compassion, understanding, equality, fairness, love, and yes, anti-racism.

Britain deserves leadership that unites. Our communities deserve politics that lift people up. That is what we are delivering.

If you, or someone you care about, has felt under stress lately, or has been the victim of a hateful incident and needs support, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected], call 01282 216398, or visit my office on Grimshaw Street.

Speak soon, or until next time,

Oliver.