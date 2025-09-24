Political opinion - Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield

The State of Palestine: An Historic Moment.

This week, I want to reflect on a historic decision taken by the government – the formal recognition of the State of Palestine.

For years, British governments have spoken of a two-state solution but only recognised one state. That changed this week. Alongside our allies, the UK has now recognised Palestine. This fulfils our manifesto pledge and reflects a simple but powerful principle: the equal rights of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples to live in peace and security.

Recognition is not a reward for Hamas. They remain a brutal terrorist organisation that rejects peace, they continue to hold hostages in Gaza. Our demands on them are unchanged. Release the hostages, agree to a ceasefire, accept no role in governing Gaza, and disarm. But Hamas are not the Palestinian people. The Labour Governments decision is rooted in the inalienable right of Palestinians to self-determination, and in the belief that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve a life free from violence and fear.

Oliver Ryan MP speaking in The House of Commons

The reality today is stark. Gaza is experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe. What we see is abhorrent. Illegal settlements in the West Bank continue to expand. The Israeli government’s bombardment has killed tens of thousands. And the suffering of hostages’ families remains unbearable. Against this backdrop, the hope of peace has been fading. Recognition is about keeping that hope alive.

This step alone will not deliver peace. That is why the government is also working with regional partners on a Framework for Peace – moving from a ceasefire, to negotiations, to a lasting settlement. Recognition sends a clear signal: there can and must be a better future.

As your MP, I know views on this conflict run deep. I have seen the division it creates here at home too. But we cannot allow hate to take root. The task now is to unite behind the only viable path forward – two states, living side by side, with secure borders and mutual recognition.

This is a historic moment. It won’t end the conflict overnight, but it gives us a chance to turn away from endless war and towards peace. The choice is between despair and hope. I believe the UK, Burnley, Padiham & Brierfield, has chosen hope.

