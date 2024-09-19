Platinum sports award for Casterton Primary Academy
The award is recognition is for the hard work staff put in to ensuring that children receive high quality development leading to an active lifestyle.
The key areas the school was judged on are the clubs and events children are able to access, how children are engaged to take part in school sport and activities in the wider community, how the school ensures children have 60 active minutes a day and how children are encouraged to be the best they can through sport and PE.
Sports Coach, Mr Dutton said: “As a school we strive to ensure children experience events and competitions outside of school, which gives them much more than just a sporting experience, it allows children to socially interact with other children from different areas of Burnley.
“Our aim is to empower children to build resilience through sport alongside ensuring they build confidence in their abilities along the way.”
