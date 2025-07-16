People in Burnley can’t stop checking their phones – even during their favourite shows

Burnley residents are some of the worst at checking their phone while watching TV, new research has revealed.

Watching telly may no longer be the national pastime it once was, as new research from AO.com suggests our attention is often elsewhere – usually in the palm of our hand.

That's certainly the case for residents in Burnley and the North West. A UK-wide study of over 2,000 people found that 79% in the region admit to picking up their phone while watching TV – with over 1 in 4 (27%) saying they always do it.

And it’s not just the odd glance to check a message. From half-watched episodes to totally missed plot twists, the study revealed we're a nation of distracted viewers, with younger generations being the biggest culprits.

Although Gen Z often get accused of having short attention spans, the wider data suggests Millennials are leading the charge when it comes to screen multitasking.

A massive 94% of 25–34-year-olds say they scroll while the TV is on, with 1 in 3 admitting they ‘always’ do it. That was higher than any other age group in the study.

Next in the list were those aged 35–44, where 91% love a mobile scroll when watching their favourite shows. They were closely followed by those in the 16-24 age bracket, with 88% scrolling things like apps or social media while the TV is on.

Nick Bunce, a TV expert from AO.com, said: “We probably shouldn’t be surprised, but these stats show just how tough it’s become to properly switch off when we finally sit down to watch our favourite programmes.

“Phone scrolling has quietly crept into evening routines – even in the moments we’re meant to be relaxing. For lots of us, the days of watching telly and being fully immersed in the experience without any distractions are long gone.

“But it’s important to remember that not all scrolling is bad. Some people are actually enhancing the viewing experience – looking up trivia, chatting with friends about what they're watching, or reacting live on social media. It’s a form of media meshing that’s becoming a new normal for how many people enjoy content.”

AO’s survey also found:

People in Birmingham (85%), Cardiff (85%), and Leeds (83%) were the UK's biggest scrollers.

Women are more likely to do it than men – 82% versus 75%

Just 9% of us say we ‘never’ pick up our phones during TV time

If you want to try and reduce your scrolling, here are some of Nick’s top tips:

Set your phone to automatically turn to Do Not Disturb during your favourite TV watching times

“Set your phone to ‘Do Not Disturb’ at the same time each evening – around 7pm is ideal,” says Nick. “It’s a simple way to reduce interruptions and keep only the essential notifications coming through while you unwind.”

Use this hidden phone setting to switch apps to greyscale

“Switching your phone to greyscale mode can dramatically reduce how appealing it looks,” Nick explains. “This is a little-known tip that some may think is hidden away on your phone, but it's really simple to activate. Without all the colourful icons and eye-catching, distracting visuals, your brain gets less of that dopamine hit – and you’re far more likely to put it down.”

Set screentime limits for your most addictive apps

“Use app timers or screen limit tools to automatically lock apps like Instagram after a set time,” says Nick. “It takes the decision out of your hands – so when the limit kicks in, you’re not tempted to keep scrolling during your favourite show.”