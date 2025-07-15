Pendleside’s first-ever Race Across Pendle a huge success

Pendleside Hospice’s first-ever Race Across Pendle event proved to be a truly unforgettable experience, raising an incredible £14,000 so far – with more still to come in!

Taking place from Friday 11th to Saturday 12th July, the brand-new challenge, inspired by the hit TV show, Race Across the World, brought together seven pairs of adventurous and dedicated participants, all of whom were sponsored to take part and raise as much as they could.

The event began at Pendleside Hospice, where teams handed over all their personal tech, were blindfolded, then taken to a secret drop-off point. Once the blindfolds were removed, they found themselves at the Singing Ringing Tree in Burnley. Along with their backpacks, they were equipped with a map, compass, and a small amount of spending money, and were challenged to navigate their way across Burnley and Pendle to reach the day’s finishing point at Whitehough Outdoor Centre.

Their journey then took them to Towneley Golf Club, through to Nelson, out towards Wycoller, and then back through Barrowford before ultimately arriving in Barley. Along the way, teams faced various tasks and challenges at different checkpoints, including community work such as clearing up at The Shooters Arms in Nelson, mopping floors at The Muni in Colne, or sprucing up the gardens at The Emmott Arms in Laneshawbridge. This gave them a little extra spending money, which they could spend on public transport or optional advantages available at certain stages of the route.

Winners Paul Taylor and Phil Heyworth

Taking part were Sol Whittaker & Ed Foulds from Burnley College; Samantha & Shaune Edwardson, a husband and wife team from Sabden; Phil Heyworth & Paul Taylor from Radio Burnley; Reece Farrar & Greg Forbes of Farrar & Forbes Estate Agents; friends Ady Lamb, who works in the NHS, & Maj Mahmood, from Building Bridges; Zoe Pearson, an Inpatient Unit Nurse at Pendleside, & her partner, Arron Parker, owner of Eco Plastering Solutions; and close friends Hannah Tofalos & Robynne Plant, who both have public service backgrounds.

Support on the ground was provided by The Sunnywood Project, who helped ensure the event ran safely and smoothly. Their team supported the marshals and provided GPS trackers so the Pendleside staff could keep a close eye on everyone’s progress.

By 5pm on Friday, all teams had made it to Barley, where they were met with evening activities – some offering rewards, others carrying penalties – all designed to keep the energy high and the competition fierce. Leading the pack at the end of day one was Phil and Paul, followed closely by Sol and Ed, with Hannah and Robynne hot on their heels in third place.

Day two started bright and early, as teams departed from Barley to make their way through Sabden and Padiham, eventually heading towards their final destination at MKM Building Supplies in Burnley. Phil and Paul reached the finish first, taking home the winner’s trophy and a generous £200 voucher from Crow Wood Hotel & Spa – which they immediately donated back to Pendleside, to help raise even more funds for the Hospice. Speaking after the event, Phil said, “It’s been amazing from start to finish and we’re so proud of ourselves for getting to the finish line. We’ve had donations along the way from our generous community, which is incredible, and we’re proud to be raising money for a cause close to the heart of many.” Paul added with a laugh, “And we got along really well - not a single fall out! But in all seriousness, thank you so much to everyone for backing us and showing support.”

Race Across Pendle Contestants at MKM Building Supplies

For Sam and Shaune Edwardson, the race was more than just a challenge. “We were blown away by the generosity of the public,” said Sam. “One lady kindly paid for our bus fare from Burnley to Nelson once she realised we were raising money for Pendleside.” Sam also shared how Pendleside had recently cared for her beloved grandma, Freda Wilson, in her final days. “A few days before her passing, she was referred to Pendleside. The moment we walked in, the Hospice staff were unbelievable – so attentive, caring and supportive. They managed her pain, comforted her, and cared for us as a family. We will be forever grateful. What started as a fun challenge turned into a very personal journey, and now we just want to raise as much as we can to give something back.”

With plans already in motion for 2026, it’s clear the event is here to stay. If you love walking, teamwork, and taking on a new adventure, while raising money for a great cause, Race Across Pendle could be for you. Keep an eye on Pendleside’s social media channels for news and next year’s date.

To sponsor this year’s event, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/raceacrosspendle2025.