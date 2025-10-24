Pendleside Hospice car raffle raises record-breaking £51,454 as 2025 winner is announced

Pendleside Hospice is celebrating a record-breaking year following the conclusion of its 2025 annual Car Raffle, which raised an incredible £51,454 from ticket sales, surpassing its £40,000 target and making it the most successful raffle in the campaign’s history.

The winning ticket 184121 was drawn on Saturday 18th October 2025 during half-time at the Burnley FC vs Leeds United match at Turf Moor. The 25 plate Hyundai i10 Advance was driven onto the corner of the pitch as Burnley-born radio and TV personality Jordan North took centre stage to announce the winner in front of thousands of fans.

Pendleside Hospice would like to extend a huge thank you to Burnley FC for once again supporting the campaign, allowing the fundraising team to have a stand in the Fanzone to sell last-minute raffle tickets, and for providing the incredible opportunity to announce the winner at half-time on the pitch.

This year’s raffle tickets were sold both online, in person at community events and at Pendleside Hospice’s reception, with every single ticket purchased carefully placed in the back of the prize car before the draw. In true Jordan North style, he dove headfirst into the car to pick out one lucky winning ticket.

This year’s lucky winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is from Brierfield and is a dedicated supporter of Pendleside Hospice , regularly taking part in fundraising initiatives such as the Pendleside Lottery and Light Up a Life.

The winner has chosen to take the £10,000 cash prize instead of the car, generously donating some of the money back to the Hospice as a thank you for the care and support Pendleside provides to the local community.

The brand-new Hyundai i10 Advance was kindly supplied at a discounted rate by West Riding Hyundai in Colne, whose continued support has helped make the Car Raffle one of Pendleside’s most successful annual fundraising initiatives.

The winner shared: "I was thrilled to win the Car Raffle and couldn't believe that my ticket was selected. I plan to help my family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with my winnings. I'm very grateful for the Hospice, it's the Jewel in our Crown in Pendle.”

Head of Income Generation at Pendleside Hospice, Louisa Mayor, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who bought a ticket, helped sell tickets and supported the raffle in any way.”

This year’s success truly reflects the strength and generosity of our community. Every pound raised helps Pendleside continue to deliver specialist care and support to people across Burnley and Pendle who are living with life-limiting illnesses.”

The 2025 Car Raffle launched in April at Boundary Outlet in Colne and has once again captured the hearts of supporters across the region. With running costs at Pendleside now exceeding £6.5 million annually, community-driven fundraising campaigns like the Car Raffle remain vital to ensuring local hospice care can continue for years to come.

Pendleside Hospice extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a part in this year’s campaign, from ticket buyers and volunteers to business sponsors and supporters for helping make 2025 an unforgettable year of generosity and compassion.

Pendleside’s 2025 Car Raffle was kindly supported by its sponsors, Alderson & Horan Funeral Services, Motia, Plumbase Nelson, Birchall Foodservice, and Macadams Rescue & Accident Repair, whose contributions ensured that even more of the money raised went directly towards supporting the hospice.

Tom Cosway, Head of Commercial at Motia, said: “At Motia, we’re proud to support Pendleside Hospice and the life-changing care they provide to the people across Burnley and Pendle. Their work goes far beyond medical support, it’s about compassion and helping families navigate some of life’s most difficult moments. The car raffle is a brilliant way to raise vital funds and awareness, and we’re honoured to be part of something that directly supports such a vital and deeply personal service in our community.

“Our office in Burnley, proudly support Pendleside Hospice as over the years, many of our employees have told heartwarming stories about friends, family and loved ones who have relied on the hospice in their final days. I will also be running the London Marathon in April, proudly supporting the hospice and continuing to raise funds for such an amazing place.”

Following the success of this year’s raffle, Pendleside Hospice is already preparing for the 2026 Car Raffle, promising even more excitement and opportunities to win while supporting vital hospice care. Supporters are encouraged to stay tuned to Pendleside’s website and social media channels for details coming early next year.

For more information on upcoming fundraising campaigns or to support Pendleside Hospice, visit https://www.pendleside.org.uk/fundraising.