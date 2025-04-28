Pendle Youth Employment Project Features on BBC Countryfile

The YES Hub is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions, Pendle Borough Council and Positive Action in the Community, and is managed by local charity Active Lancashire. The YES Hub provides crucial employment, education, and well-being support for 16-24-year-olds who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET). Since opening in 2021, the YES Hub has assisted over 1,500 young individuals through its holistic approach, with numbers steadily increasing year-on-year.

The YES Hub has recently partnered with local artist Rob St. John through the Nature Calling project, where St. John has delivered a series of Podcast Workshops to YES Hub participants. Through the workshops, young people gained hands-on experience with sound recording equipment, developed interview techniques, and mastered basic editing software skills. The workshops aimed to boost participants’ skills and experience, helping them to unlock new career opportunities, whilst also boosting their mental wellbeing.

The collaboration culminated in an exciting visit to Bowland Forest, where YES Hub participants Aaron and Callum, along with Youth Engagement Worker Mehvish and Active Lancashire’s Director of Communities Darren Wright, recorded soundscapes of Langden Brook for St. John's upcoming project, "Are You Lost?". The group was accompanied by a BBC Countryfile film crew, who were creating an episode focusing on Bowland Forest. During the 7-minute feature, Aaron and Callum shared how their experience with the YES Hub and its partnership with Rob St. John positively impacted their wellbeing.

Callum, who was referred to the YES Hub’s wellbeing support services by the Department for Work and Pensions, said; “I wanted to take part in the Podcast Workshops to experience sounds in a way that I never have before – recording the sounds of nature has helped me find an escape from reality, away from the business of towns and cities.

“It has created a sense of harmony for me, and enabled me to find peace in myself”.

Darren Wright, Director of Communities at Active Lancashire, added; “the YES Hub’s partnership with Rob St. John really reflects the holistic approach we take in supporting young people who are looking to enter employment, education or training. We recognise the need to boost young people’s mental and physical wellbeing before helping them secure employment or enter some form of training or education. The partnership with Rob has enabled us to offer young people both the chance to upskill themselves and participate in wellbeing activities.

“As a charity, the chance for us to feature on BBC’s Countryfile is a huge achievement for us, as it will help us to reach more people in Pendle who need, or know somebody who needs, our support. It has been great to shout about our partnership with Rob, who has provided invaluable support for our participants – we’re keen to work with him again in the future!”

Pendle YES Hub is open Monday to Friday, and offers a comprehensive calendar of free activities for young people, including employment support, 1-1 mental health counselling, and an exciting variety of wellbeing activities. Their feature on BBC Countryfile aired on Sunday, 27th April and is available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.

To learn more about Pendle YES Hub or to access their support, please email [email protected] or visit www.activelancashire.org.uk/projects/pendleyeshub.

