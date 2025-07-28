Pendle Teens Visit Parliament Thanks To Local Youth Employment Service

A group of Pendle teens recently enjoyed an unforgettable visit to the Houses of Parliament in London, marking a major milestone on their journey towards education, training, or employment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle YES Hub, a youth employment and skills service based in Nelson, organised the trip as part of a UK Government initiative that offers free educational experiences to young people across the country. For many participants, it was not only their first time in London but also their first experience outside of Lancashire – making the day particularly memorable.

The educational visit gave the young people a rare opportunity to explore the heart of British democracy. During a guided tour of the historic Houses of Parliament, they learned about the democratic process, the role of MPs, and how citizens can actively engage in shaping society. The experience was both educational and inspiring, helping participants to better understand their rights and responsibilities as active citizens and to feel more connected to the world around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the tour, the group embarked on a sightseeing bus journey through central London, taking in famous landmarks such as Big Ben and the London Eye. The day concluded with a meal at TikTok-famous restaurant Dave’s Hot Chicken, giving young people the time to reflect on what many described as one of the most impactful days of their lives.

The group visited the Capital City thanks to generous donations and fundraising efforts from the Pendle community

The trip was made possible thanks to generous local support. Funds raised during the Pendle YES Hub’s recent four-year anniversary raffle, along with donations from The Mayor of Pendle, Asda Colne, Tesco Burnley, and Morrisons Nelson with Morrisons Woodheads, played a crucial role in covering travel and activity costs. Local resident Adam Deen also contributed to fundraising efforts by completing a sponsored head shave which raised over £350. This local generosity helped ensure that the participants could enjoy the full experience at no cost.

David Marshall, Project Lead for Pendle YES Hub, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who supported the raffle and helped make this experience possible. It’s moments like these that can have a truly lasting impact. Giving young people the chance to explore new places, learn new things, and build confidence helps set them up for brighter futures. This trip was about more than just a visit - it was about broadening horizons and showing what’s possible.”

Established in 2021, the Pendle YES Hub is a partnership project delivered by Active Lancashire in collaboration with Pendle Borough Council, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and Positive Action in the Community (PAC). The Hub supports young people aged 16–24 who are not currently in education, employment, or training (NEET).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike traditional employment services, the Pendle YES Hub offers a holistic, person-centred approach. Alongside career guidance, the Hub provides wellbeing support and physical activity sessions to build not only employability but also confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose - qualities essential for long-term success.

Through transformative experiences like the Parliament visit, the Pendle YES Hub continues to empower local youth to overcome barriers and unlock their full potential.

To learn more about the Pendle YES Hub and its work with young people, email [email protected] or visit www.activelancashire.org.uk/Pendle-YES-Hub.