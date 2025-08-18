Pendle Samaritans Return to Trawden Show – Welcomed by Mayor and Show Chair

Pendle Samaritans made a welcome return to the Trawden Agricultural Show on 10 August – their first time at the event in around 10 years – to connect with rural communities, raise awareness of their services, and offer a listening ear.

The visit was made even more special by a call from the Mayor of Pendle, Councillor Mohammad Ammer, accompanied by the Chairman of the show. The Mayor has chosen Pendle Samaritans as one of his two mayoral charities for the year, alongside Derian House Children’s Hospice, pledging to champion their work in supporting vulnerable people.

From 8:30am to 4:30pm, Samaritans volunteers met visitors, handed out information, and invited people to share how they were feeling. Many left positive, uplifting messages, and a few former Samaritans stopped by to reconnect. The team also ran a raffle for a large cuddly sheep and two lamb toys to raise funds for the branch.

Mayor and Chair of Trawden Show meet with Samaritans of Pendle and Burnley at Trawden Show

There were lighthearted moments too, including volunteer Morgan returning an escapee chicken to its pen, and volunteer Judith feeding alpacas. Volunteers also enjoyed exploring the many attractions of the show, from vintage tractors and horse displays to dog shows and dry-stone walling demonstrations.

Branch Director Andrew said:

“We were delighted to be back at Trawden Show, and honoured to be visited by the Mayor. Rural outreach is an important part of our work – farming and rural life can bring particular challenges, and we want everyone to know that Samaritans are here to listen, day or night.”

Pendle Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call free on 116 123 or email [email protected].