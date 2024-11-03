Pendle has successfully managed to Beat the Street!

The Beat the Street challenge taking place across the borough has come to an incredible conclusion after the game came to an end at 7pm on 30th October.

The Beat the Street Pendle game saw more than 10,000 people walking, cycling and rolling for points and prizes during the six-week challenge and clocking up an active travel mileage tally of 71,324 miles.

The winners are:

Schools- total points

1. Sacred Heart RC Colne Primary School

2. Colne Christ Church CE Primary School

3. Colne Park Primary School

4. Holy Saviour RC Primary School

Schools-average points

1. Pendle View School in Colne Primary School

2. Sacred Heart RC Colne Primary School

3. Colne Christ Church CE Primary School

4. Nelson St Philip’s CofE Primary School

Community and workplace teams – total points

1. Friends of Thornton in Craven Primary

2. Huffin’ Puffins

Community and workplace teams – average points

1. Huffin’ Puffins

2. Pendle CFW

Running and cycling – total points

1. Trawden AC

Madrassah- total points

1. Minhaj ul Quran

Small teams – total points

1. Trawden Trundlers

GP practices – total points

1. Nelson Medical Practice

Individual leaderboard – child

1. TobyL11

Individual leaderboard -adult

1. Dave M

Charity- total points

Positive Action in the Community

£300

Simon Gwynne Chief Executive, Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “It has been an amazing Beat the Street for Pendle and we’d like to thank everyone who took part.

“The game has captured the imagination of the whole community, with residents, businesses, community groups, schools and volunteer groups, all signing up to take part. Thank you to everyone who got in touch to let us know how much they have been enjoying the game. The idea now is to ensure that these healthy lifestyle habits continue!”

Beat the Street Pendle has been commissioned by Pendle Leisure Trust. It is funded by Pendle Leisure Trust, Canal & River Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, Pendle West Primary Care Network, Lancashire County Council, Pendle Borough Council, Active Lancashire, Nelson Town Council, Brierfield Town Council, Great Places Housing Group, and the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Participants will now receive a survey to measure the impact of the game.