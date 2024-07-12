Penalty shootout secures tournament victory for Pendle Forest Raptors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Raptors were joined by Readstone United, Barrowford Celtic and Rossendale United’s under 14s boys’ teams at the Pendle Forest Sports Club to compete in the Pendle Forest tournament.
After six matches, the Raptors went head-to-head with Readstone United in the final. The match concluded with a penalty shootout, resulting in a 4-2 win for Pendle Forest.
Club sponsors, Marsden Building Society, attended the event, and the Society’s Business Transformation Manager, Andrew Sunter, also serves as the secretary of Pendle Forest Sports Club, the home ground for the Raptors.
Andrew commented: “On behalf of everyone at Marsden Building Society and the Pendle Forest Sports Club, I would like to congratulate the team on this well-deserved victory. As proud sponsors and supporters of the team, it’s been great to see all the hard work and dedication displayed by our players.”
Shaun Howarth-Blades, Pendle Forest Raptors Club Manager, added: “I’m extremely proud of the team and the incredible sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament. They’ve played well all season, and this victory is a testament to all the hard work they have put into the game.
“It was a shock to see one of our players, Jako, leave the pitch with an injured wrist mid-way through the final. He’s doing great though and I’m proud of how he and his teammates have handled the situation. The team did him proud by winning the final and we’re all wishing him a speedy recovery!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.