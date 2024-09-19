PASTA sessions a success at Casterton Primary Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families from Casterton Primary Academy have had fun taking part in their first play and skills at tea-time activities (PASTA) session.

Hosted by staff from Burnley Leisure, through funding from Lancashire County Council, PASTA is a fun, friendly activity programme where families can cook, play and spend time together.

The programme is aimed at children aged five to eight and their families, including older and younger siblings.

PASTA sessions offer a chance for families to learn to cook easy, affordable meals, get support and encourage their family to try healthy foods, take part in fun physical activities and socialise with other families.

Families at Casterton's PASTA session

Casterton Principal, Mr Whaling said: “It was fantastic to see the families signed up to the PASTA sessions having so much fun and learning new skills. We’re looking forward to the sessions continuing and our families socialising together while developing their cooking skills.”