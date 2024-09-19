PASTA sessions a success at Casterton Primary Academy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hosted by staff from Burnley Leisure, through funding from Lancashire County Council, PASTA is a fun, friendly activity programme where families can cook, play and spend time together.
The programme is aimed at children aged five to eight and their families, including older and younger siblings.
PASTA sessions offer a chance for families to learn to cook easy, affordable meals, get support and encourage their family to try healthy foods, take part in fun physical activities and socialise with other families.
Casterton Principal, Mr Whaling said: “It was fantastic to see the families signed up to the PASTA sessions having so much fun and learning new skills. We’re looking forward to the sessions continuing and our families socialising together while developing their cooking skills.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.