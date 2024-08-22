Park High School Results Day – unlocking potential

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GCSE results day has once again brought celebration to Park High School, with students, families, and staff all sharing in the success!

We are thrilled to announce that our students secured more than thirty of the highest grades possible at GCSE - grade 9 (only 5% of the country achieve this grade nationally). Special recognition goes to Erin Sagar, former student of St Michaels and All Angels Primary School, who earned the distinguished title of top achiever for the Class of 2024, closely followed by Annabelle Hartley (former Christ Church Primary School student). Joshua Greenwood (also a former St Michaels and All Angels Primary School student) was the highest achieving male student. A special mention is also deserved by Tanya Halpawattage, who made the most significant progress from KS2 through to the end of secondary school.

The staff at Park High School couldn't be more proud of what our students have accomplished during their time with us. We wish them every success and happiness as they continue their journeys.

“Today, we are particularly overjoyed for our students. Their GCSE results are a testament not only to their own hard work and determination but also to the unwavering support of their parents and the dedication of our staff who have stood by them every step of the way. Together, we celebrate not only these academic milestones but the resilience, character, and limitless potential of the extraordinary young people here at Park High School”. – Mrs Eulert, Headteacher

Pupils celebrating at Park High School

John Tarbox, CEO of The Pennine Trust said - "Congratulations to all the students receiving GCSE results today. We wish the class of 2024 continued success and happiness as they move on from Park High School into the next phase of their lives.

I would like to thank parents for their support over the last 5 years and, notably, the staff at the school for all their hard work. This has contributed to strong outcomes, not least a significant increase in attainment in the core subjects of English and maths and the number of students achieving a full suite of academic qualifications well above county and national levels."