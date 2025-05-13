Parishioners celebrate as three-year 'blackout' comes to an end

The twin pillars of the Clitheroe town skyline are once again illuminated for all to see after the floodlights at historic St Mary’s Church were switched back on following an absence of more than three years.

Several thousands of pounds-worth of investment was required to upgrade to a new energy-efficient set of lights after the previous system failed back in 2022. Clitheroe Town Council stepped in with match-funding to pay for the new lighting system.

The new floodlights were switched on within a couple of days of St Mary’s highly successful commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of VE Day – when the lights came back on across the whole of the UK after years of strict wartime blackouts.

St Mary’s Church Warden Howard Riley, who managed the project alongside members of the congregation and the Parochial Church Council, said the switch-on was the culmination of a process which started more than three years ago after the previous floodlights failed.

The Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene is again visible on the Clitheroe skyline after new floodlights switched on

“The three-year blackout at St Mary’s is over. Thanks to funding support from Clitheroe Town Council, St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Church has been able to replace its failed floodlighting system with an up-to-date energy-efficient LED system.

“This iconic church is now tastefully illuminated after dark for the benefit of our town and its visitors. Our heartfelt thanks go to our local town councillors, generous parishioners and Stately Lighting Ltd who have contributed to this important restoration.”

Ellie Sutcliffe who lives in Church Street said: “It’s so wonderful to see our beautiful parish church flood-lit again in the evenings. It’s such an elegant building and the community should be proud that this iconic local landmark is once again visible for miles around as dusk settles.”