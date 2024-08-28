Paralympic history in the making: ones to watch this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Paralympics GB team prepare for today’s opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris games, starting with the Para Badminton event tomorrow. Brits up and down the country are keeping a hopeful eye on certain athletes chasing gold over the next two weeks.

From Wheelchair Rugby and Para Swimming to the Place de la Concorde, these athletes are more than just contenders for gold. They serve as powerful role-models to aspiring Paralympians across the country, showcasing what’s possible with determination and grit.

Disability sports groups across the UK play a pivotal role in this journey, making the sports more accessible and visible to people of all ages in society. These groups work tirelessly to provide key resources and equipment to introduce and elevate athletes in the sport – in some cases reaching the highest levels of competitive disability sport, the Paralympics. One key avenue for fundraising is leading cashback platform easyfundraising which has helped to raise thousands for local causes up and down the country. With the Paralympics shining a spotlight on these sports, easyfundraising are urging people to donate and help nurture the Paralympians of tomorrow.

Claire Taggart – Boccia

Fundraising with initiatives like easyfundraising helps clubs towards a sustainable future

Claire Taggart, from Northern Ireland, made history in 2016 as the first athlete to represent GB for Boccia, at just 21-years-old. Since then, she’s claimed a World Championship title and is aiming for gold in the French capital, entering as the world number one in the BC2 class.

Boccia only becoming an official Paralympic sport back in 1984 is one of the few sports not to have an Olympic counterpart. Claire has often spoken about the inclusivity of the game “It really is the most inclusive sport – like no other sport can be. Regardless of the severity of your disability there is a competition classification that allows athletes to be ultra-competitive right up to the pinnacle of disability sport – the Paralympics Games.”

Claire’s success has inspired a surge of interest across the UK. For example, the Herne Bay Boccia Club offer the opportunity to play Boccia at any level to all ages, either competitively or for just a social afternoon. As a registered easyfundraising cause, Herne bay rely heavily on donations to supply equipment to newcomers to the sport and build their community.

Fundraising with initiatives like easyfundraising ensures clubs like this have a sustainable future in their local communities.

Using easyfundraising is simple: just visit their website, find the sports club that you'd like to support (or register yours if not on there yet) and then each time you make a purchase with any retailer from the 8,000 listed on the platform, you’ll collect a free donation for the club. With the whole club community doing the same, those donations will really help you achieve a fundraising PB!

Phil Pratt: Wheelchair Basketball

Phil Pratt is set to become a standout for GB this summer, hoping to earn his first medal at this year’s Paralympics. Since the players first appearance at the Rio games, Pratt has gone onto European and World Championship titles for GB, marking this appearance in the French capital as the hot favourite for medal ware.

Role models like Phil have inspired many to take up Wheelchair Basketball and local clubs are aiming to make the sport as accessible as possible. For example, the Wakefield Whirlwinds Wheelchair Basketball Club organise sessions for all ages and even provide sports chairs for players. As a registered easyfundraising cause, today you can help donate to the club with free donations, possibly helping the Paralympians of tomorrow.

Other causes such as South Cumbria and Furness Wheelchair sports remain dedicated to introducing new young people to the sport, providing fun indoor activities every Monday evening. They aim to provide relief for disabled persons resident in and around Furness by bringing people into contact with the sport of wheelchair basketball.

Easyfundraising’s CEO, James Moir, says “It’s truly inspiring to see the impact these causes have in their communities and particularly on the lives of young people, as well as the success of Paralympics GB on the biggest stage. Giving these clubs access to free extra funding helps them continue to lay the foundations for success in and out of sport.”

As the Paralympic games open this week, the Paralympics GB team of today were shaped and moulded by the local sports clubs of their youth. With this new trend of microdonations and platforms like easyfundraising, supporting local disability causes has never been so simple.