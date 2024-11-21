Paralympian Fliss inspires Blessed Trinity pupils

Eve Rushton, an award winner at Blessed Trinity's Awards Evening

Paralympian bronze medallist Fliss Pickard was an inspiration at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College’s Class of 2024 Presentation of Awards.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fliss, 30, attended St Hilda’s as it became Blessed Trinity in 2002 and found her love of table tennis at the school.

In Paris 2024, with partner Bly Twomey, she won a Paralympic table tennis bronze medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s been a long journey. I have celebral palsy and was diagnosed with autism after I left school. I struggled accepting my disability.

Amelia Korczynska who achieved 11 Grade 9 at GCSE at Blessed Trinity's Awards Night. She won the Attainment Award

“I tried dressage, boccia and swimming but, at 14, went to Hyndburn table tennis club and have been a member of their Performance Squad since then.

“I had to believe anything was possible and you have to work hard to achieve your dreams.

“I found table tennis, thanks largely to Mrs Lindsay Bleazard who was my PE teacher at the time, and it’s been unbelievable. I never thought I would win a medal at the Paralympics. A local girl from Burnley winning a Paralympic medal!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been setbacks, I didn’t know if I would get to Paris due to nerves, but due to the support of my family and especially people in Burnley along the way I got there. I wouldn’t be where I am now without that.

Fliss Pickard presenting awards at her former school Blessed Trinity

“Now I want to get better, I am motivated, and you have to follow your dreams.”

GCSE certificates were handed out, there were individual subject awards and then KSC Awards for Outstanding GCSE results.

There were then specialist awards. The Attainment Award was presented to Amelia Korczynska who achieved 11 Grade 9 GCSE’s to be one of the best performers in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Progress Award, sponsored by KSC in memory of James Frizelle, was given to last year’s Head Boy Wayes Iftikhar who achieved a Grade 7 or higher in every subject far exceeding his expected targets.

Samantha Bernabe who won a collection of awards at Blessed Trinity's Award evening

The Contribution to Community, sponsored by the Catenian Association, was Erin Fielding while Contribution of College Life, sponsored by KSC, was awarded to Gabriella Kudzinowski.

The Specialist College Sports Award, sponsored by KSC in memory of Bill Duxbury, was presented to Li-Bau Stowell, a goalkeeper who represented the school as well as the county and is now at Preston North End.

The Specialist College Humanities Award, sponsored by KSC in memory of Albert Walmsley, was awarded to Lily Howarth who got an outstanding Grade 8 in History and was praised for her hard work and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bishop Casartelli Award: Contribution to College Life was given to Samantha Bernabe, who has been an ambassador for the catholic faith in school and was a role model for faith and mission leaders.

Ruby Whittaker who won the Drama Award at Blessed Trinity's Awards Evening

The Endeavour Award, sponsored by Burnley Education Trust in memory of Cliff Duerden, was awarded to Jessica Slack by Head of Year John Kelly for her determination to success even when times were difficult.

The Sporting Commitment Award, in memory of Mick Ennis, was awarded to Erika Corns who was a Sports Ambassador and now competes to a high level in athletics, especially the long jump, and is a county swimmer.

The Design and Technology Award, in memory of Ken Hare, went to Joshua Jackson, for showing resilience and determination and producing a fantastic end-of-term project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Deborah Williams said: “It was such an inspirational speech by Fliss and we are in awe of her achievements.

“She has shown that enthusiasm, talent and hard work leads to success.

“All our pupils have worked hard and have achieved so much during their time at Blessed Trinity. I am so proud of all of them.”