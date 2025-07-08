Padiham man takes on 'bare feet' challenge to raise funds for Burnley's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Ian Chapman, 64, is walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks on 26 July to raise money for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s charity ELHT&Me for services at NICU; where babies who require intensive care, high dependency care and special care are admitted.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian, who has been fundraising for over 10 years ago, ditched his walking boots to walk barefoot in November 2023 after being inspired by Burnley support group Casual Minds Matter CIC.

He explains: “The group help people with drug, alcohol addiction, suicidal and various other life issues through counselling, support and meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I heard first-hand that those struggling face their first fear of the day by just stepping out of bed barefoot, something resonated in me.

Ian in training with his pooch Brook

“By walking barefoot each step I take (and at times with pain) shows those people that with the correct support and help you can navigate along that uneven path we call life.”

Ian has done walks for numerous charities, hospices and organisations across the region and beyond – last May he walked 80 miles in the Netherlands for the 80th year of Liberation for the mental health and wellbeing of ex-servicemen and women – so this year he has chosen ELHT&Me.

“I know families who have had premature babies cared for by the incredible team in NICU and others who sadly have had devastating losses to bear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is my way to raise awareness and show support for a critical and key local service.”

Ian in training with his pooch Brook

To prepare for the challenge Ian has been pounding picturesque Pendle Hill and chasing the pavements of Padiham with his trusty four-legged companion Brook, but admits he gets some funny looks!

Ian said: “A few passersby’s have been known to cross over the road when I have approached them while children always ask me why I’m not wearing shoes. One young girl asked during a climb of Pendle Hill and I replied with ‘I’ve lost them!’”

Ian, who does not advise other people to walk barefooted, is supported by his wife of over 30 years Tracy and their sons Joseph, 23, and Connah, 27 – who leave the barefoot walking to Ian – makes sure safety comes first. He always takes plenty of water and a first aid kit to mend any cuts or bruises to his feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Charity Denise Barrett-Wilson said: “We are extremely grateful to Ian for putting himself through this challenge and choosing ELHT&Me NICU to donate funds too. We wish him all the luck in the world. We couldn’t go above and beyond for our hospitals without peoples’ support and donations, so however big or small, it all really does make a big difference so thank you.”

To support, search for Ian Chapman on GoFundMe.