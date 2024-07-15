P3 Computers scoop the Claret & Blue Bond Lottery Rollover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley based P3 Computers were the lucky winners of the latest Claret & Blue Bond rollover, winning £2,991

Formed in 1995, the firm are well known in the town having been front of shirt sponsor for the Clarets over the two seasons of 1998/99 and 1999/2000.

Based on Harling Street, Rosegrove, the P3 team of Jozef, Mark, Paul, Chris and dog Bruce were proud to accept their cheque as part of their Claret & Blue Bond Business Club membership.

Staff from P3 Computers presented with their winnings

Director, Jozef Kinder commented, “We are proud of our association with Burnley FC, we are all fans from childhood and BFC through and through, it was an honour for us to sponsor the Club shirt in the past and we are really proud to be a local business supporting the Burnley FC Lotteries”.

“The win came as a complete surprise and out of the blue. As well as our commitment to sponsoring grass roots teams in Burnley we will also be treating the dedicated team here at P3”.

The Claret & Blue Bond Business Club invites the region’s businesses to benefit from joining the Burnley FC lotteries which help raise funds for the Burnley FC Academy and other important community causes.

The cost is just £5 per week and there are many benefits. For further details please visit www.burnleyfootballclub.com/clarets-lottery or contact Caroline Fowler on 01282 700023 or email [email protected]