P3 Computers scoop the Claret & Blue Bond Lottery Rollover

By Nick Palich
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burnley based P3 Computers were the lucky winners of the latest Claret & Blue Bond rollover, winning £2,991

Burnley based P3 Computers were the lucky winners of the latest Claret & Blue Bond rollover, winning £2,991

Formed in 1995, the firm are well known in the town having been front of shirt sponsor for the Clarets over the two seasons of 1998/99 and 1999/2000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based on Harling Street, Rosegrove, the P3 team of Jozef, Mark, Paul, Chris and dog Bruce were proud to accept their cheque as part of their Claret & Blue Bond Business Club membership.

Staff from P3 Computers presented with their winningsStaff from P3 Computers presented with their winnings
Staff from P3 Computers presented with their winnings

Director, Jozef Kinder commented, “We are proud of our association with Burnley FC, we are all fans from childhood and BFC through and through, it was an honour for us to sponsor the Club shirt in the past and we are really proud to be a local business supporting the Burnley FC Lotteries”.

“The win came as a complete surprise and out of the blue. As well as our commitment to sponsoring grass roots teams in Burnley we will also be treating the dedicated team here at P3”.

The Claret & Blue Bond Business Club invites the region’s businesses to benefit from joining the Burnley FC lotteries which help raise funds for the Burnley FC Academy and other important community causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cost is just £5 per week and there are many benefits. For further details please visit www.burnleyfootballclub.com/clarets-lottery or contact Caroline Fowler on 01282 700023 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Burnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice