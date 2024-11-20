Over 800 school children enter Nelson Christmas Light Switch On competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

School children from primary schools and nurseries across Nelson have been taking part in a special colouring competition as part of this weekend’s Nelson Christmas Light Switch On.

More than 800 entries have been received by event organisers Nelson Town Council, with children challenged to colour and decorate a Christmas tree.

Competition cards were delivered to every primary school and nursery child in Nelson, with entries having been collected ahead of Saturday’s Light Switch On, which takes place in Nelson Town Centre between 1pm and 5pm.

Councillors from Nelson Town Council have been busy judging the entries, with incredible displays of art and creativity on show.

Platinum selling artist TeeDee will headline the Nelson Christmas Light Switch On with a DJ set

The three winners will be announced on the main stage at Saturday’s Christmas Light Switch On, with cash prizes to be handed over to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Following the presentation, a fantastic afternoon of entertainment will begin, headlined by platinum selling artist, TeeDee, who has collaborated with stars around the world including Bugzy Malone and Vybz Kartel, but will now perform a special DJ set in Nelson at 4pm on Saturday.

The main stage, compered by local performer Gavin Young, will also feature live singing, dance performances, drummers, fire breathers and a sing-a-long with a children’s Frozen Christmas show.

A spectacular fireworks display will follow, while the event will also include food and drink stalls, Christmas crafts and free funfair rides.

Councillors from Nelson Town Council judged the entries ahead of the Nelson Christmas Light Switch On

There will also be a range of activities taking place inside Pendle Rise Shopping Centre including a Christmas card workshop, charity stalls, Santa and a performance by the Salvation Army Brass Band.

The Brass Band will also perform on Market Street, while there will be opportunities for pictures with Santa, as well as face painting and Christmas hair glitter throughout the event.

Cllr Faraz Ahmad, Chair of Nelson Town Council, said: “It has been amazing to see the local nursery and children embracing our Christmas competition and we are delighted with the number of entries that we have received.

“The quality of the colouring and decorating has been wonderful, and the creativity shown has been great to see.

“We can’t wait to see the winners collecting their prizes on Saturday, which will start what will be a wonderful event here in Nelson Town Centre.”

To stay up-to-date with the 2024 Nelson Christmas Light Switch On, visit: http://www.nelsontowncouncil.gov.uk/