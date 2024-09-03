Oswaldtwistle Mills receive fellowship award for support of Scouts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oswaldtwistle Mills open their grounds every year to St Paul's Scouts group from Oswaldtwistle, to host a fantastic Family Fun Day and raise funds. This year's event was a great success, with lots to see and do including chainsaw carving and archery!

Taking place last Saturday 31st August, children and families enjoyed a fun day out, joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Hyndburn. Fundraising activities were sponsored by local businesses including Townfield Care, Property Shop, Scott Dawson Advertising and Acorn Woodcraft, all helping to raise funds for St Paul's Scouts.

This year the honour of a Fellowship Award was given to Oswaldtwistle Mills, to recognise their support by opening their grounds to host the event every year. Mick Shackleton, Chair of St Paul's Scouts, commented: "We present our Fellowship Award annually to organisations or people who go above & beyond supporting our Scout group.

"Oswaldtwistle Mills are only the second recipients to receive this award, with James Shelliker from Acorn Woodcraft being the first - he's the chainsaw carver who's provides us with a hand carved bench each year for the first prize in the raffle. We're so grateful for all their support!"

Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills, commented: "Each year we look forward to the St Paul's Scouts coming in to hold their Family Fun Day, and this year it was nice weather and we had lots of visitors enjoying their day.

"It was very kind of them to award their Fellowship Award to us, and all the staff are delighted. We wish them all the best, and look forward to seeing them again next year!"

