Oswaldtwistle Mills Launch Their Amazing Christmas Displays In Store

Oswaldtwistle Mills are known for their beautiful Christmas displays, and for providing the community with real Christmas trees so we can all get in the spirit. This year is no exception, with goods in store to suit all tastes, from traditional to super modern with a twist.

The excitement is building in store with the official Christmas launch weekend of October 5th and 6th, and new stock in store daily with the displays being built up. This covers lots of areas from house décor, trees, lights, and the all important tree decorations - with an interesting theme with a twist this year, Pretty In Pink, with soft pink and blush colourways.

The other two main themes for this year are Ice City, with blue white and ice tones, and Santa's Coming Home for those who favour a traditional look - reds meet candy cane, featuring vibrant reds mixed with silver, gold and white.

Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills, commented: "Christmas is a fantastic time of year for our customers, and we love to see people coming in and enjoying our displays - especially the children! Pretty in Pink is a lovely twist on the traditional Christmas decor, and we have a full range of traditional goods too, and I think everything inbetween!

Oswaldtwistle Mills launch their Christmas department in style!

"It's a great time of year to come in while we're fully stocked with thousands of product lines - and pick up a few gifts to put away too, before the Christmas rush!"

Oswaldtwistle Mills also have a fabulous 45 minute Christmas Grotto Experience available to book, which makes Christmas really magical for little ones. Jinxy, the Head Elf will spread Christmas cheer with a craft and activity session followed by a singalong with Santa. Children will then be invited into the grotto to meet Santa for a personalised visit, and every child will be gifted with a charming snuggle plush to take home.

Tickets cost £20 per child with two accompanying adults free. Tickets are available to purchase now, for dates from 30th November all the way up to Christmas Eve, and are available to book from their website www.o-mills.co.uk.

You can see more about Oswaldtwistle Mills and their vast range of items here:www.o-mills.co.uk Oswaldtwistle Mills has plenty to see and do for all the family, based in a historic weaving mill with something for everyone, all under one roof.