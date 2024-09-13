Osbaldeston school going for gold

St Mary's RC Primary Wins School Games Award for Third Consecutive Year

St Mary's RC School in Osbaldeston, Blackburn, has been awarded the prestigious School Games Gold award for the third year in a row, recognising the school's unwavering commitment to engaging every pupil through physical activity and competitive sports.

The School Games award is a national programme that celebrates schools' efforts to provide more young people with the opportunity to compete and achieve their personal best. By promoting the 'Spirit of the Games' values - determination, eco-friendly, honesty, passion, respect, self-belief, and teamwork - St Mary's has demonstrated its dedication to fostering the holistic development of its pupils.

"The School Games Award is recognition of all the hard work that has gone on by all staff and pupils in school to promote physical activity and the positive effect this has on wellbeing, ensuring sport is inclusive to all of our children what ever their ability," said Mrs Coulthard, headteacher.

Class 4 Celebrating Triple Success

St Mary's has a long-standing tradition of excellence in physical education and sports. The school's commitment to providing diverse opportunities for its pupils to engage in competitive and recreational activities has been a key factor in its continued success.

Looking ahead, St Mary's remain dedicated to building on this achievement and ensuring that every pupil has access to the benefits of an active lifestyle. This year they are working towards the Platinum award which will further focus on pupil leadership and involvement of girls participation, SEN opportunities and inter and intra school activities. By prioritising physical education and fostering a love of sports, the school aims to empower its pupils to develop essential life skills and contribute positively to their overall well-being.