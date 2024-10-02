North West Business Training announces launch of new Leadership & Management Bootcamp

By Kim Greaves
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 09:28 BST
A brand new bootcamp for Leaders and Managers launches this Autumn.

Developed in line with the Government’s Skills for Life initiative, this comprehensive programme is meticulously designed to equip Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) owners with the tools and knowledge necessary to foster strong, effective leadership within their organisations.

The Leadership & Management Bootcamp begins this October with a second bootcamp in January

2025. It is a flexible 10-week programme which develops vital leadership and management skills.

Your World
Your World

Manager of North West Business Training (NWBT), Ashley Alderson says if you want to stay at the cutting edge, you’ve got to keep development at the front of mind:

“Keeping up to date with the latest skills and techniques is crucial in maintaining a competitive edge in today's dynamic business environment.

“Our new Leadership and Management Bootcamp ensures that participants gain theoretical knowledge alongside the practical skills that can be immediately applied within their businesses.”

This course is a game-changer for businesses eager to elevate employees into supervisory or leadership roles, even if they lack formal qualifications. Its comprehensive content and perfect length make it the ultimate solution for unlocking potential.

It also serves those who have identified potential leaders within their team and wish to provide them with structured development pathways. Participants will undertake projects directly related to their businesses, ensuring immediate, tangible benefits.

The course is available for an affordable fee starting from just £280, and it is fully funded if you are self-employed. NWBT’s Trainers are highly-qualified experts with extensive professional experience, ensuring that each participant receives top-tier instruction and mentorship.

NWBT is powered by Burnley College, the Number one College in England since 2018, giving your workforce the access to cutting-edge facilities and expert tuition.

For more information about the programme and to secure your place, go to www.northwestbusinesstraining.co.uk and search ‘bootcamp’ or talk to one of NWBT’s expert advisors today: [email protected] | 01282 733273.

