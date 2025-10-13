North West Air Ambulance Charity launches first ever “On Board With Us” campaign

For the first time in its 26-year history, the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) is giving supporters the incredible opportunity to join its lifesaving mission in a way never seen before.

Through its brand-new fundraising campaign, ‘On Board With Us’, people across Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, and Cheshire can have their name, or that of a loved one, proudly displayed on one of NWAA’s helicopters or critical care cars for 12 months.

This exclusive initiative marks a major first for the charity and gives supporters the chance to become part of the crew in a truly visible, lasting way.

By donating £50 or more, participants can submit a name of up to 30 characters to be featured and will receive a personalised certificate and thank-you letter recognising their special contribution. Names will be added from spring 2026, and donors will be notified when and where their name is displayed. Submissions close on 4 January 2026, and once spaces are filled, no further names can be added.

Sophie Cannon, Head of Individual Giving at NWAA, said: “This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, and it’s something truly special. Every mission our crew attends depends on public support, and this campaign lets people see and feel that connection.

“The names on our helicopters and critical care cars will travel with us on every mission; a powerful reminder that our supporters are right there with us, helping save lives every day.”

Operating 365 days a year, NWAA’s specialist doctors and paramedics deliver enhanced pre-hospital care to the region’s most critically ill and injured patients. The charity receives no government or NHS funding, relying entirely on donations to remain operational.

Through On Board With Us, supporters will not only help raise vital funds but also become part of the very fabric of NWAA’s lifesaving mission with their names carried across the North West as symbols of hope and support.

Spaces are limited for this one-of-a-kind opportunity. Visit https://nwairambulance.org.uk/on-board-with-us for full details, and naming guidelines; terms and conditions apply.