Next Archdeacon of Blackburn prepares to start role as welcome service approaches

The countdown has begun to the special service at Lancashire’s Anglican Cathedral when the next Archdeacon of Blackburn will be formally welcomed to her new role.

Rev. Jane Atkinson, who has most recently been Area Dean of Poulton and Vicar of St John’s Little Thornton, will formally take up the role on November 23 at 4pm.

Her Collation as Archdeacon will take place during Evensong at Blackburn Cathedral and anyone from parishes across the County who wants to attend is encouraged to book places soon for what promises to be a joyous occasion. Booking is to help manage numbers for seating and the refreshments needed after the service.

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-collation-of-revd-jane-atkinson-as-archdeacon-of-blackburn-tickets-1854029645579?aff=oddtdtcreator

Rev. Jane Atkinson

Rev. Jane’s forthcoming appointment as Archdeacon was announced in August. She will be one of two Archdeacons in the Diocese alongside The Venerable David Picken, Archdeacon of Lancaster.

The new Archdeacon will work closely with churches from the following Deaneries: Accrington, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Chorley, Leyland, Pendle and Whalley ... as well as serving the whole Diocese on the Bishop's Vision and Strategy Team.

Rev. Jane said: "I was thrilled to be invited to serve as the next Archdeacon of Blackburn — and now the moment I officially begin is fast approaching!"

"I'm really looking forward to getting started, and I hope as many people as possible from across the Diocese will be able to join me and my family on November 23 to share in this special occasion.

"After that, it’s straight into the role — and I can’t think of a better way to begin than by supporting our parishes as they serve the people of Lancashire and share the good news of Jesus Christ."

Writing to parishes recently to invite them to book for the service, the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Philip North, added: “Jane brings to the role a lively and life-changing faith in Jesus Christ which she longs to share with others; together with a rich sense of humour.

“Jane is also strongly committed to the flourishing of all traditions and will ensure that we continue to be a Diocese in which all can play a full part. She has served her whole ministry in our Diocese and this will be a wonderful evening of celebration as we delight in the God who calls us to service in His name.”

Watch the Diocesan social channels; the Diocesan website at www.blackburn.anglican.org and local and regional media for more coverage before, during and after Rev. Jane starts in the role.