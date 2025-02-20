Newett Homes launches Scholars Gate, a picturesque new development in Giggleswick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has announced its latest development, Scholars Gate, set in the charming village of Giggleswick. The highly anticipated collection of 41 open-market homes, will feature a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties starting from £249,999.

Scholars Gate will open the doors of its show home to prospective customers from 14th March 2025, but those keen for a preview, can visit the sales suite now via appointment.

The development, which is in close proximity to the prestigious Giggleswick School, will offer stunning countryside views and is located just a short walk from the market town of Settle.

As a smaller, carefully designed development, Scholars Gate offers an opportunity for buyers seeking a blend of high-quality finishes, rural charm and community. Designed with families, downsizers and professionals in mind, the homes present contemporary style with energy efficiency, ensuring comfort and convenience for all buyers.

Scholars Gate in Giggleswick

With an EPC rating of A or above, each home comes with solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points, ensuring lower household running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

Buyers can take advantage of a range of incentives, including part exchange, deposit boost, or stamp duty paid options, making homeownership more accessible.

Scholars Gate consists of 29 private sale homes and 12 affordable housing units, delivered in partnership with Jigsaw Homes Group. This latest development is part of Newett Homes contribution to support the government’s mission to create sustainable, high-quality communities while addressing the region’s housing demand.

Newett Homes has committed to a significant contribution within the village which includes a brand-new pavilion and upgrading existing sports pitches for Giggleswick School, and £127,391 towards improvements towards sporting facilities and open space across the community.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said “We’re proud to be building not just a development but a community at Scholar’s Gate. Our aim is to support the government’s vision of tackling the housing crisis with practical and innovative solutions, which is why we care so much about creating communities for our customers.

“Interest in Scholars Gate has been strong so far and we anticipate high levels of enquiries now that the sales suite is open, with the show home also launching on 14th March. Those interested can visit the sales team on site now to get a first look at Scholars Gate.”

Contact the sales team [email protected] 01937 375 263 to find out more about Scholars Gate and remaining available plots.

Visit Newett Homes to learn more about Scholars Gate and other Newett developments https://newetthomes.co.uk/