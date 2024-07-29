New Ribble Valley school teaching blocks nearing completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two major expansion projects at Ribble Valley secondary schools are set to be completed in the coming weeks.

St Augustine’s RC High School in Billington is undergoing a £2.7m expansion to create a new teaching block while a new £2.85m standalone building is under construction at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School which will include three new classrooms, a drama studio and laboratory.

The construction of both projects is being led by Lancashire-based construction company, Carefoot, on behalf of Lancashire County Council and will support the need for additional school places in the area.

John Brogden, principal quantity surveyor, Lancashire County Council, said: “These important expansion projects have been funded through basic need expansion capital funds to cater for the rising need for pupil places in the Ribble Valley area over the coming years.

James Keulemans, headteacher, Clitheroe Royal Grammar School (second left) with Carefoot team

“The projects will provide excellent teaching facilities for pupils and staff and we’re pleased to be working alongside our long-term construction partner so these are available for use from September.”

The project at St Augustine’s began in July 2023. It is around 10,000 sq ft and will accommodate up to 230 pupils and staff.

In addition to six new classrooms and two special educational needs classrooms, it will include a dining room, life skills and group rooms as well as offices and meeting rooms. The area will also feature a special educational needs garden.

It has been designed by Lancashire County Council’s architectural team, alongside the council’s interior design team, structural engineer and building services engineer.

The new teaching block at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School’s Chatburn Road site is around 5,600 sq ft and will also include a textiles room, offices, storage space and toilets. Construction began in August 2023 and work is also expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

It is being built in response to Lancashire County Council’s plans to increase the school’s intake by 30 pupils from September 2024’s year 7s.

Carefoot worked closely with Lancashire County Council’s architect, structural engineer and interior design team on the project.

Colin Carefoot, chief executive, Carefoot, said: “We have delivered nearly 200 school construction projects over the past 10 years and every one is unique.

“The new teaching blocks will not only cater for the intake of additional pupils at both schools but will also provide a modern teaching environment to help facilitate learning. The project at St Augustine will also help the school better provide for the needs of SEN pupils.

“School projects bring unique challenges, including working at a live site close to pupils and staff. By working closely with the management of the schools and Lancashire County Council, we have been able to minimise disruption to learning during the construction process.”

Carefoot has also spent time with pupils at both St Augustine’s and Clitheroe Royal Grammar to help them understand career opportunities in the property and construction industry.

