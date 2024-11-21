New pilot scheme launched to help people stay in or return to work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Council is partnering with Calico Enterprise to deliver a new pilot programme aimed at encouraging people back into work and supporting those who are at risk of falling out of employment.

WorkWell, a government-funded scheme, is available to individuals living in Burnley. The pilot aims to help people with low level health conditions, including back and knee pain and other Musculoskeletal issues, as well as low level mental health conditions such as anxiety and stress, by providing support to help them return or stay in work.

As part of the offer, individuals will have access to a work and health coach. Together, they will agree realistic and reasonable steps, creating a personalised support plan, which could include supporting employers and providing advice on reasonable workplace adjustments to support the individual. Work and health coaches will consider the full range of available local support and provide signposting, tailored to the needs of the employee.

Sam Howarth, Head of Skills & Enterprise for Calico said: “We’re so pleased to be able to build on the work we’ve done over the past few years with Burnley Council to now support people who are struggling with work due to their health. Reducing unemployment is so important to people’s wellbeing, and we are committed to helping them to lead their best lives – whatever their circumstances.”

WorkWell Burnley

Councillor Lubna Khan, Executive Member for Economy and Growth at Burnley Council, said: “We’re really excited to bring the WorkWell programme to Burnley. It’s all about helping people get back on their feet and supporting them to return or stay in work, whether they’re dealing with physical health issues like back pain or mental health challenges like stress.

"This is a great opportunity for us to work together with local businesses and the community to make sure people have the support they need to get back into work.”

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture, added: “I am delighted that Burnley has the opportunity to take part in the WorkWell programme. We will be addressing health-related barriers to employment head on. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this programme will have for local people and employers in our area.”

Burnley is one of seven districts to take part in the pilot scheme being led by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, the results of which will help to identify what support is needed in the future.

To find out more call 01282 686510 or email [email protected]