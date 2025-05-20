New homes planned for historic building in Burnley town centre

A landmark restoration scheme is set to transform Burnley’s former council offices into 18 high-quality apartments.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Borough Council and Barnfield Investment Properties are leading the project, with £307,795 in funding and expert support from Historic England.

Located within the Burnley town centre and Canalside Masterplan boundaries, and situated in the Victorian Core Intervention Area, the Grade II listed building will be sensitively restored and brought back into long-term residential use. The buildings were originally constructed in the 1860s with the Poor Law Union offices and court room occupying 18 – 20 and 22 – 24 were a hotel and club for the Oddfellows Society. Both were designed by local William Waddington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will deliver 12 one-bedroom apartments, five of which will be fully accessible, and six two-bedroom apartments. The scheme is being delivered in partnership with Calico Homes, who will take on ownership and management of the new properties on completion. The scheme has received funding support from Homes England, Historic England, and One Public Estate.

Nicholas St

Historic England’s support will deliver essential repairs to the exterior of the property, including fixing and adding secondary glazing to the windows on Nicholas Street, replacing the roof covering, and upgrading rainwater drainage systems. These improvements will help bring a prominent building in the conservation area back into good condition, showing how older buildings can provide accessible and affordable homes.

The project will also boost the energy efficiency of traditional windows, offering a practical example of how older buildings can play a part in addressing climate change and helping future residents manage rising energy bills. By encouraging the use of traditional materials sourced locally, the work will also support growth in Burnley’s economy.

The three-storey stone-built property, which includes a basement, will undergo a comprehensive renovation that retains its architectural heritage while adapting the interior for modern living. A 1970s rear extension on Thomas Street is set to be demolished, enhancing the building’s setting and improving the local streetscape. The construction work will be undertaken by Barnfield Construction Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic England’s Karen Heverin said: “We’re delighted to be working once again with Burnley Council to realise the value of historic buildings - delivering much-needed new homes, lowering energy bills, and caring for the heritage that makes this town so special.”

Councillor Lubna Khan, Executive Member for Economy and Growth at Burnley Borough Council, said: “This scheme reflects the council’s commitment to restoring important heritage buildings and providing more housing choice in and around the town centre. Our Town Centre and Canalside masterplan identifies potential for good quality town centre living in helping to support local shops, services and the overall vitality of the area. By bringing this building back into use, we’re contributing to that long-term vision and building on the success of other projects like the Empire Buildings on St James’s Street, the former Newtown Mill , and the improvements delivered through the High Street Heritage Action Zone."

Tracy Clavell-Bate, Head of Development and Acquisition at Barnfield, said;

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative project that will breathe new life into the former council offices. By converting these spaces into modern residential apartments, we aim to create a vibrant community that meets the evolving needs of residents whilst preserving the building’s rich history. This development is a significant step towards enhancing the urban landscape and providing quality housing options in Burnley Town Centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This development forms part of a broader commitment to investing in Burnley’s town centre, unlocking housing opportunities, and making better use of historic buildings to support the borough’s economic and social wellbeing.