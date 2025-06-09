New German kitchen showroom opens in Clitheroe
The 1,000 sq. ft space is spread across two floors and features the latest in kitchen design and appliances. It’s official opening saw local mayor, Councillor Michael Gravestone, visit the showroom and cut the ribbon.
Owned by Daniel, a successful designer who previously worked at Wren Kitchens, the new business is the next step in his career, taking his passion for design and customer experience into this new venture
He is joined by colleague Danni Razaq, whom he worked with in his previous role. Together the pair have set their sights on delivering beautiful, bespoke kitchens to Clitheroe and its surrounding areas.
Owner, Daniel, commented: “It’s an exciting moment for us to now welcome our very first customers to Kutchenhaus Clitheroe.
“I fully believe the product and service we can offer is second to none, and both myself and Danni love turning kitchen ideas into reality. The new showroom will offer the latest in German quality kitchens, and our experience, having undertaken over 500+ projects in the local area at our previous company, means we’ve got so many ideas to draw from.”
Daniel continued: “Truly, the satisfaction for me comes in the end result. The kitchen is a vital part of the home, and I’ve found it can even change family dynamics. For example, we often show how to utilise the space much more effectively, and I’ve had clients comment that more open plan designs have become family spaces, resulting in children coming downstairs to hang out and talk, rather than staying in their room.
“When you hear things like this, it makes you enormously proud, and we want to impact people’s lives in a positive way with Kutchenhaus Clitheroe by creating stunning kitchens.”
Kutchenhaus is the UK’s fastest-growing kitchen franchise business with over 80 showrooms across the UK. Known for creating affordable German kitchens which are beautifully designed and skilfully engineered, the brand delivers an exceptional experience for its customers and holds a 5-star Trustpilot score.
The new Clitheroe showroom features four displays with appliances from brands such as Bosch, NEFF, Miele and AEG. For more information and to speak with the team, please email [email protected].