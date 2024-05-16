New development to help transform Burnley’s housing landscape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historically renowned for its terraced landscape, Burnley is undergoing a transition to move away from its traditional housing and deliver more brand-new homes.

As noted in Burnley Borough Council’s Authority Monitoring Report 2022-23, 47.6% of Burnley’s housing stock consisted of terraced properties, according to the 2021 Census. Whilst the overall proportion of terraced housing has now fallen below 50%, the proportion is still greatly above the regional average of 28.2% and the England average of 22.8%.

Highlighted by Inigo, an estate agency for historic homes in the UK, terraced houses were among the most sought-after in the county. Victorian terraces were typically kept for upper-class residents but, subsequent to the Industrial Revolution, they became the archetypal dwelling for families living in the city, and notably ‘workers’ houses.

A need was identified to diversify the current housing away from terraced properties towards larger, more aspirational detached and semi-detached homes, which is where new developments are instrumental.

A typical street scene at Brun Lea Heights in Burnley

At the heart of the town is Barratt Homes’ Brun Lea Heights development, a growing community of three and four bedroom properties to meet the demand for contemporary housing.

The Lancashire housebuilder is bringing affordability and sustainability to home buyers in Burnley, and the Rossendale Road development is designed to a high specification with views of the countryside.

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Burnley has a large number of terraced properties which can be ideal for first time buyers, but our Brun Lea Heights development is an affordable option for purchasers who have their eyes on a larger, or detached home.

“For first time buyers, we have a range of offers to make the move more affordable, such as a deposit boost. Anyone with an existing property to sell can make the most of our Part Exchange scheme, which removes estate agent fees and the worry of a chain falling through.

A kitchen and dining area in a typical home at Brun Lea Heights

“We’d encourage anyone interested in the homes available at Brun Lea Heights to visit our Sales Advisers to learn more.”

Brun Lea Heights brings residents close to a selection of restaurants, convenience shops, pubs and cafes. Towneley Park is just a short drive away with historic landscapes, formal gardens and woodland walks, and Burnley Golf Club is also close by.

Commuters can enjoy convenient connections to Blackburn, Bolton, Bradford and Manchester via the M65 and M66.

Electric vehicle charging points are also available on selected properties for home buyers with a sustainable future in mind.

There is currently a selection of three and four bedroom properties available at the development with prices starting at £229,000.