New Beginnings – from Despair to Determination to Weight Loss Victory!!

After seeing the pictures taken on a holiday photoshoot, Kay, 30 from Barnoldswick, decided it was time to take action and tackle her weight loss demons once and for all. Now, 10.5st lighter, there’s just no stopping her!!

Kay Wilkins had struggled with the burden of being overweight for many years and, as she approached her 30th birthday, realised the true impact her weight was having on her life – and indeed her health. She says “My health was at an all time low. Not only was I struggling under the weight of my physical body but also a heavy cloud of despair and anxiety. I felt like a prisoner in my own skin but I found myself pushing the reality of my poor health to the back of my mind, it was easier to ignore the warning signs than face the changes I needed to make.”

It was during a holiday to Mexico that Kay was faced with the undeniable truth – her weight issues were real and her health and happiness were on the line. The pictures taken on a romantic photoshoot on the beach shocked Kay to her core.

“When I saw the images, I was truly taken aback. The reflection staring back at me was not the vibrant, confident woman I wanted to be or thought I was. Instead, I was left feeling embarrassed and full of shame. It felt like a punch to the gut and all I could do was cry. The photos, which were meant to represent a beautiful moment, only highlighted my insecurities and the battle I was fighting internally.”

Despite feeling this way, Kay turned her despair into sheer determination and made the decision to grab her weight loss battle with both hands and make a change. Kay knew that this would take a huge amount of motivation and commitment and, vitally help and support. And so, she turned to her local Slimming World group run by consultant Jo Kain. Kay says “Joining Slimming World was crucial. Sharing my struggles and triumphs within that safe, like-minded community made a world of difference. I never felt alone, we all faced similar challenges and there was always lots of fun and camaraderie along the way too.”

“The early days were fascinating. I had to make changes, not only to what I was eating but, more importantly, my relationship with food. Eating for health and fulfilment rather than comfort and reward took a huge mindset shift.”

Week after week, Kay saw the pounds falling away. And, with each pound lost, Kay began to feel the benefits to her body and mind. “My energy levels were rising, my physical health was improving and all of this combined with the amazing support in my Slimming World group was having a profound effect on my mental health too. I began to envisage a healthier, happier version of myself. I had a new sense of purpose and I became unstoppable.”

A year on and Kay is now a staggering 10.5st lighter, feeling more amazing than ever and living life to the full. And she is taking the next step and sharing her weight loss success with others, becoming a Slimming World consultant herself in a bid to help others tackle their own weight loss demons and discover the healthy, happy life they want and deserve.

“I have reclaimed my life, transformed my relationship with food and, most importantly, discovered that every step forward is to be celebrated. I can’t wait to be a cheerleader for the members of my own slimming world group. If I can help and inspire others in my community to embrace change, no matter how daunting it may seem, then there can be nothing more satisfying than that.”

Kay will now be running her Slimming World group on Saturday mornings at St John’s Methodist Church, Albert Street, Colne. BB8 0RY. 8.00am or 9.30am.

To join Kay’s group, simply go along or contact her on 07939 943369. Or, for more information head to www.slimmingworld.co.uk