Neuro-Sparks Business Solutions secures Rosebud funding to scale award-winning inclusive workplace services

Burnley-based Neuro-Sparks Business Solutions, a family-run business that supports neurodivergent individuals in the workplace, is increasing its positive impact across Lancashire through a business loan and ongoing support from Rosebud, part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service, and Boost; Lancashire's Business Growth Hub.

Neuro-Sparks Business Solutions was co-founded by Daniel and Val Armitage, a mother-and-son team with first-hand experience of neurodivergent conditions. The company is now led by a diverse team of neurodiverse and disabled people including Daniel’s partner Luke Bennison who joined as Operations Director.

The company, which was formed in 2023, combines Daniel’s experience with professional expertise to deliver workplace services for those navigating business as a neurodivergent professional. This includes one-to-one coaching, practical support and workplace training, some of which can be funded through the government’s Access to Work scheme.

The £50,000 business loan from Rosebud will be used to expand its operations with new team members and enhanced training programmes.

Neuro-Sparks Business Solutions have earned numerous regional awards, including the North West Family Business Rising Star Award and SME Northern Enterprise Awards Best Nationwide Neurodiversity Support Specialist 2024, and were further shortlisted as Best New Business at the 2024 BIBAs.

Daniel Armitage, Chief Executive Officer, has further received recognition from Lord Wajid Khan of Burnley for his commitment to raising the standard of living for working professionals in Burnley and the larger Lancashire area.

Championing positive diversity and inclusion in Lancashire

Daniel’s motivation for neurodiversity advocacy stems from his personal experiences navigating employment challenges as an individual with ADHD and Dyslexia. By developing his own understanding with a Postgraduate Certificate in Neurodiversity, he has been able to ensure the business has a well-rounded understanding of how to support neurodivergent individuals. Daniel also led a commissioned workplace report on neurodiversity in collaboration with the University of Lancashire, funding for the report was secured through local government and council initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in employment.

“There’s only 16 percent of autistic adults in full-time employment because society isn’t set up for a neurodivergent world. Neuro-Sparks aims to combat this.

“We’re grateful to Rosebud and Boost for their support. Their investment and guidance have allowed us to strengthen our offering and grow our team. It’s encouraging to see local initiatives backing businesses like ours that are focused on making workplaces more inclusive."

“We were impressed by the company’s vision and the inspiring story that stood behind its growth journey so far. We know that with Rosebud funding and support, they are on a strong path to grow.

“We look forward to supporting the future growth of Neuro-Sparks Business Solutions as an invaluable resource for neurodiverse individuals.”

“The help that Neuro-Sparks has received highlights the breadth and depth of Lancashire’s business support offer. By contacting Boost early in the company’s journey, Daniel has received strategic support, access to growth networks and links to funding through Rosebud, which will accelerate growth. I’m excited to watch the company continue to expand with this support and help more neurodivergent people across the UK.”

“Supporting individuals to obtain steady employment is one of Lancashire County Council's strategic objectives. Neuro-Sparks are a shining example of entrepreneurial spirit in our county and through a deep commitment to neurodiversity inclusion they continue to provide strong training programmes and practical support for people in the workplace.”

Rosebud provides loans for growing businesses of between £25k and £100k to enable them to fulfil their full potential. It also offers guidance and support to businesses from a diverse range of sectors and industries, counting some of Lancashire’s standout business success stories in its portfolio.