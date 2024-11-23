Nelson Christmas Light Switch On beats Storm Bert as thousands enjoy festive spectacle

Thousands of people turned out for a spectacular festive celebration on Saturday, as Nelson beat Storm Bert to get Christmas underway in style.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors were treated to an enthralling afternoon of festive fun, crafts, food and live entertainment in Nelson Town Centre, which ended with a magnificent fireworks display.

Platinum selling DJ, TeeDee, headlined the main stage with a fantastic set, while local singer Sophie Stott also performed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compered by Gavin Young, who also showcased his vocal talents with some classic Christmas songs, the main entertainment also included dance performances from the Stage Door Youth Theatre, the Helen Green Academy of Dance and a special Christmas dance performance.

Nelson beat Storm Bert to enjoy a fantastic Christmas Light Switch On

Those attending the event also got the chance to sing-a-long with a special ‘Children’s Frozen Christmas Show’, while the crowds danced along to the beat of the SambAfriq drummers.

Alongside the live performances, there were activities for all the family to get involved in, including free children’s funfair rides, face painting, hair glitter, as well as stalls and Christmas card workshops in the Pendle Rise Shopping Centre.

Children had the chance to meet and take a picture with Santa, while the festive spirit was felt with performances throughout the afternoon by the Salvation Army Brass Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by Nelson Town Council, winners of a special colouring competition which received over 800 entries were announced, with cash prizes presented to the three winners including first place going to Tobias Paul, 2nd place to Amal Nadeem and 3rd place to Mohammad Ayaan, while special recognition was given to M.Feroze Karim.

Onlookers watch the sensational fireworks display

Cllr Faraz Ahmad, Chair of Nelson Town Council, said: “What a wonderful day we have had here in Nelson. It has been really special to see so many people enjoying themselves and getting involved in the festivities despite the arrival of Storm Bert.

“We have had amazing performances, food and drink stalls, funfair rides, fireworks and much more. It has just been incredible!

“Thank you to everyone who attended and supported the event, and we hope you enjoy the rest of the festive season.”

For more coverage from the 2024 Nelson Christmas Light Switch On, visit: http://www.nelsontowncouncil.gov.uk/