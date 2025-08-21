Nelson and Colne student secures place at university to pursue future in IT

18-year-old Nelson and Colne College student, Dua Hassan, is celebrating her grade 4 in GCSE English Language which has secured her place at the University of West London, where she will study IT.

After originally studying her Level 3 Health and Social course at college, she decided to change direction and pursue a career in IT, following in her family’s footsteps. Thanks to her hard work and the support of her teachers, she is now ready to take the next step towards her dream career.

Reflecting on her experience, Dua said: “The college were so helpful, and the teachers were great, I couldn’t have done it without them.”