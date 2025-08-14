Nelson and Colne student bags highest grade in the country during A* sweep
Laibah Latif, 18, was left in shock as she found out her Psychology mark was the highest in the country.
She said: “I honestly can’t believe it. I didn’t expect it at all. I was delighted with my grades, but I didn’t even think about getting the highest in the country.”
After her A* full-house, the Nelson-born student is set to study Medicine at Kings College London from September.
Laibah’s dream of working in Paediatrics will remain the goal throughout her five-year medicine course that includes a 6-week elective.
She continued: “I have always wanted to work in medicine and my time at Nelson and Colne College has helped me develop the skills and build the confidence I needed to follow my dreams.”
The top mark for Laibah is just one of the college’s exceptional results in what is a fantastic year for NCC, securing a 98% A-Level pass rate with 91% achieving at least one high grade, A*-C.