Nelson and Colne student bags highest grade in the country during A* sweep

A student from Nelson and Colne College (NCC) landed the country’s highest mark in A-Level OCR Psychology alongside top-grades in Chemistry and Biology

Laibah Latif, 18, was left in shock as she found out her Psychology mark was the highest in the country.

She said: “I honestly can’t believe it. I didn’t expect it at all. I was delighted with my grades, but I didn’t even think about getting the highest in the country.”

After her A* full-house, the Nelson-born student is set to study Medicine at Kings College London from September.

Laibah Latif

Laibah’s dream of working in Paediatrics will remain the goal throughout her five-year medicine course that includes a 6-week elective.

She continued: “I have always wanted to work in medicine and my time at Nelson and Colne College has helped me develop the skills and build the confidence I needed to follow my dreams.”

The top mark for Laibah is just one of the college’s exceptional results in what is a fantastic year for NCC, securing a 98% A-Level pass rate with 91% achieving at least one high grade, A*-C.