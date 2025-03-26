Nelson and Colne College Supported Interns make their mark for SEND students in Parliament and receive Royal recognition

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) is celebrating the achievements of its Supported Interns as part of National Supported Internship Day.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, two of its students, Zain Qureshi, 20, from Burnley and Connor Moore, 20, from Accrington, had the opportunity to represent their peers at the first-ever Youth Parliament event for Supported Interns at Portcullis House in Westminster.

Selected from hundreds of applicants across the UK, the pair travelled to London to take part in vital discussions about employment opportunities for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), advocating for a future where inclusivity in the workplace becomes the norm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Youth Parliament event, centred around the theme of 'empowerment,' gave interns a platform to share their experiences and highlight the challenges faced by those with learning disabilities and autism when seeking employment. Cross party MP’s, including Lucy Powell MP, Leader of the House of Commons, were among those present to hear the interns.

Zain Qureshi & Connor Moore

Zain and Connor are both participants in NCCG’s Supported Internship Programme, delivered in partnership with Asda Colne through the DFN Project SEARCH model. DFN Project SEARCH is a national charity helping young adults with learning disabilities or autism transition from education to full-time employment.

The programme is a full-time course designed to support young people with Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs) to gain meaningful employment. Interns complete three ten-week rotations across various departments at Asda, developing essential skills and workplace experience. The initiative achieved a 70 percent success rate in securing employment for its participants, a crucial goal given that only 4.8 percent of people with SEND currently find paid work.

Andy Evans, Manager at Asda Colne, highlighted the significance of the programme. "At Asda, we believe everyone deserves the chance to build a career and gain valuable work experience. Our partnership with Nelson and Colne College and DFN Project SEARCH has been incredibly rewarding, not just for the interns but for our entire team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing their confidence grow and the skills they develop has been great. It’s about giving them the opportunities they deserve and showing other employers that inclusive hiring isn’t just possible - it’s essential."

The impact of the programme extends beyond the workplace. All the interns were encouraged to write letters to working members of the Royal Family, sharing their experiences and aspirations. Connor was thrilled to receive a response from Her Majesty The Queen, acknowledging his letter and his efforts to advocate for young people in similar situations.

Connor said: "Being part of the Supported Internship programme has changed my life. The visit to Parliament was amazing because we got to speak up for people like us who just need a chance to show what we can do.

“And getting a reply from The Queen was brilliant - I never thought I’d get a response! It made me really proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For tutor Ashleigh Lambert-Martin, the success of students like Connor and Zain reinforces the importance of initiatives like this, they said: "This programme isn’t just about teaching workplace skills; it’s about transforming lives.

“Our interns gain confidence, independence, and a real sense of purpose. Seeing them advocate for themselves in Parliament was a proud moment. It proves that, given the right support, they have so much to offer and can achieve anything they set their minds to."

As the first year of NCCG’s partnership with Asda progresses, the college is already looking ahead to future expansion. By working with more businesses and organisations, they hope to offer even more opportunities to young people with complex needs, ensuring they have the support and experience necessary to build fulfilling careers.

Lisa O’Loughlin Principal of NCCG said: “With their voices heard in Parliament and even within the Royal Household, it is clear that Zain, Connor, and their fellow interns are making an impact far beyond their workplace rotations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their journey is a testament to the power of opportunity, the importance of inclusive employment, and the potential of every young person to contribute meaningfully to society. We’re incredibly proud of them all”