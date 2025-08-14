Nelson and Colne College student swaps revision nights for blue lights after top marks in BTEC

Louis Morley, 18, is heading to the University of Lancashire for a future in the police force through its constabulary degree apprenticeship pathway after securing a triple distinction star in his Nelson and Colne College [NCC] studies.

With 20 years Outstanding rating from Ofsted, NCC this year also achieved an extraordinary 98% pass rate in Level Three Technical courses.

After succeeding in his Level three Sports Science BTEC, he said: “I’ve really enjoyed my course over the last two years and made some great friends, I’m incredibly happy with my result, it’s just been a great day.”

Going into his degree apprenticeship in the police force, Louis is excited for a future that involves making our streets safer.

He said: “It’s going to be such a great experience, I’ve had a great time at college but I’m ready to go onto the next chapter.”