Nelson and Colne College Group celebrates 50 Years of Access to Higher Education courses

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) is marking 50 years since the introduction of Access to Higher Education courses – a national programme that first began at the college in the 1970s.

As the first college in the country to offer Access courses, in partnership with leading UK educational charity Ascentis, Nelson and Colne College played a key role in shaping what is now a well-established route into university for adults without traditional qualifications and has remained at the forefront of inclusive education ever since, championing the idea that learning should be open to everyone - regardless of background, age, or previous experience.

Access courses have been a gateway to higher education for an estimated 1 million students since then with around 20,000 learners enrolling each year, enabling adults to pursue degrees in areas such as nursing, teaching, social work, and science. For many, these courses are more than a qualification – they represent a second chance and a powerful step towards new opportunities.

Ascentis Group CEO and Chair of NCCG Board Phil Wilkinson said: “Ascentis is proud to have pioneered the Access to Higher Education movement, launching the very first programme in 1975 through our groundbreaking partnership with Nelson and Colne College and Lancaster University.

“What began as a bold vision to widen participation in higher education has since transformed the lives of around a million learners. These qualifications are more than a route to university - they are a powerful force for social mobility, unlocking potential and creating opportunity for adults from all walks of life.”

Among the recent success stories from Nelson and Colne College is Hamid, who came to the UK as an asylum seeker from Kuwait. Fleeing with his family as a teenager, Hamid arrived just three years ago and quickly set his sights on becoming a social worker. Despite facing significant language and academic barriers, he joined the college’s Access to HE Social Work course and has worked tirelessly to achieve his goals. Hamid has already received offers from universities and is on track to realise his ambition of helping others through social work.

Another standout student, Becky, was previously employed at the college as a cleaner. For years, she considered returning to education but lacked the confidence to apply. Inspired by the Access to HE activity taking place around her, she eventually enrolled on an Access course with the goal of becoming a nurse. Now, she is preparing to begin a Nursing degree at university this September. Her journey is a testament to the life-changing impact of opportunity and support, and the determination of adult learners.

Lisa O’Loughlin Principal of Nelson and Colne College Group said: “Access courses have been transforming lives for 50 years. At Nelson and Colne College Group, we are proud to have been the first to pioneer this fabulous, and life changing qualification. These programmes do more than prepare students for university, they help individuals see what they’re capable of and realise their potential, and that’s what we’re all about - ensuring education is accessible to everyone who wants to learn.”