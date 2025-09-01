Nelson and Colne College Group announces name change

Nelson and Colne College Group have announced they will be known as East Lancashire Learning Group (ELLG) from September 1.

The name change marks a new chapter for the organisation as it strengthens its role across the region and builds on its long-standing reputation for excellence in education and skills development.

Following an extensive strategic review, which included focus groups with students, employers, schools and other key stakeholders, the group applied to the Department for Education earlier this year to formalise the change. Now officially approved, the new name is part of a wider plan to align the group’s identity with its ambitions for growth, collaboration and an even stronger connection to the communities it serves.

The colleges within the group, Nelson and Colne College, Accrington and Rossendale College and Lancashire Adult Learning, will continue to operate under their existing names with refreshed branding and new websites, bringing greater clarity to the group’s offer for students, employers and communities.

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal of ELLG, said: “This is an important milestone for us. The new name, East Lancashire Learning Group, better reflects our commitment to this region and our determination to support its communities, businesses, and individuals in achieving their goals. While our colleges and people remain the same, this change gives us the platform to strengthen partnerships, widen access to learning and make an even bigger difference to the area we serve.”

ELLG encapsulates the group’s commitment to the wider region, its collaborative approach to education and skills and the ambition it holds for the future. It supports a vision for continued growth, stronger recruitment and a more inclusive identity for learners, partners and communities across East Lancashire and beyond whilst continuing to provide the same high-quality teaching.

Lisa added: “We’re incredibly proud of our track record for high quality teaching and learning that delivers some of the best results nationally and our Ofsted Outstanding ratings that span more than two decades.

"Through our new strategy the group remains committed to maintaining these high standards while evolving to meet the changing needs of the region. The East Lancashire Learning Group name signals a clear intention to build on this legacy, attract new opportunities and support the skills, growth and resilience of communities across East Lancashire and beyond.”