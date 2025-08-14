NCCG students celebrate exceptional results and continued excellence

Nelson and Colne College (NCC), part of Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), is celebrating another outstanding year of success, with students once again achieving exceptional A Level results. Ranked Number 1 in the country for A Level and Vocational progress, NCCG ensures learners achieve higher here than they would at any other general Further Education College in the country.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at NCC have secured exceptional A Level results, with an outstanding 98 per cent pass rate and 91 per cent of learners achieving at least one high grade A*–C. In an extraordinary achievement, 19 A Level subjects – including Further Maths, Fine Art and Politics – recorded a flawless 100 per cent pass rate, reflecting the commitment, skill and ambition that define the NCCG high-quality learning environment.

Success is further evident across a wide range of subject areas, with 100 per cent of Further Maths and 3D Design students achieving high grade A*–B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These results build on the college’s long-standing reputation for academic excellence and confirm its position as one of the top-performing colleges in the country.

l to r front row - Lily Palmer-Ainsworth, Kinga Minich, Lily Wynne, Lisa O'Loughlin(Principal) Fionnuala Swann (Vice Principal) Sai Chinmayee Naresh Kumaar, Ray Abbott, Humera Jabeen back row l - r - Sameer Asif, Kamron Khan, Brandon Hirst, Ben Beebe.

Principal Lisa O’Loughlin said: “For two decades, NCCG has proudly held an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rating, the only college in the country to do so, and this year’s results are another example of why.

“These fantastic achievements are the result of our students’ dedication and ambition, supported by expert teaching and a learning environment that puts students first. We are proud to celebrate not only their results but the extraordinary journeys they will go on to take.”

Once again, many students are moving on to exciting next steps, including 33 per cent progressing to top Russell Group and Sutton Group universities, including King’s College London, Durham University and University of York. Attendance at prestigious universities like these offer more opportunities leading to high-value careers, whilst others will take up competitive apprenticeships and skilled career opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The College Group’s T Level and Technical Level 3 provision delivered at both Nelson and Colne College and Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC), have also excelled, with best ever T Level results at 100 per cent pass rate and a 98 per cent Technical Level 3 pass rate.

92 per cent of T Level students were awarded high grades, a huge increase of 20 per cent from last year. These results are underpinned by an industry-focused curriculum and access to industry-standard facilities, including the new Industry Innovation Hubs for Engineering at NCC and cutting-edge Digital and Health facilities at ARC ensuring students are fully prepared for higher education and the world of work.

Lisa added: “Our teaching teams work tirelessly to inspire and support every learner, ensuring that success is not only measured by grades but also by the extraordinary opportunities students can progress to.

“And to all those receiving GCSE results next week, we want to invite them to come down and see for themselves how we can help them reach the same level of success as our students this year.”