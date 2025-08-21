NCC resits boost Tetiana’s path to an Access course and on to Psychology at University

Tetiana Perepelka moved to the UK from Ukraine and has quickly shown what determination and the right support can achieve. Despite ongoing language barriers, last year she earned a Grade 9 in GCSE maths and this year successfully gained her A-Level mathematics.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tetiana plans to take an Access to Higher Education at Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC), focusing on Psychology, Sociology, and History. The course requires an English GCSE for entry, and she’s progressed from basic English lessons in Ukraine to advanced qualifications here - acknowledging that language remains a challenge Tetiana said : “English is still a challenge, but with my teachers’ support I’ve proved I can do it. These results mean I can start Access to HE and work towards studying Psychology at university.”

Achieving these results gives her the platform to take the next step into further study, and - looking ahead - onto university to study Psychology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really interested in trying to understand human communication and to help others, that’s why I want to study psychology.”

This is exactly what resits are for - opening doors to progression. And at NCCG, students have a much better than average chance of passing their resits, ensuring real opportunities for the future.