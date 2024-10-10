MP Oliver Ryan's Westminster Diary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, I want to begin my column with a moment of reflection to all those who are suffering in the Middle East and to the many thousands who have lost their lives.

This week it has been one year since the horrific terror attacks that claimed over 1,000 lives in Israel and led to the abduction of over 200 hostages.

Today, I reflect on the suffering of the victims of the attack and call once again for an end to the cycle of violence that the region has seen since that horrific terrorist attack on October 7th, 2024.

Since last year alone 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 11,000 children in Gaza.

Oliver Ryan MP

Ongoing violence in the region has caused untold suffering, with families destroyed, homes lost, and lives altered forever.

The continuing escalation we are seeing in the region is a concern, with the threat of a full-scale war following the ground invasion of Lebanon and Iranian missile launches into Israel. All UK citizens are being advised to leave Lebanon immediately.

With more urgency than ever, I continue to call for an immediate ceasefire in the region, a return of all hostages and an end to the violence and suffering. I reiterate what our Prime Minister stated, we need restraint and de-escalation on the border of Lebanon and Israel.

• For far too long the current welfare system has been failing, and too many people are claiming benefits who could and should be working.

Ultimately, I want a robust and fair welfare system that is sufficient and supportive to those that need it, but we also need to see people back in work and end the cycle of worklessness.

I recently raised this issue in parliament because I know this is something many in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield care about. I’m pleased the government has announced a new Fraud Bill, and await the detail.

• I have also recently been elected as one of the Honorary Vice-Chairs for the influential Kashmir All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).

The cross-party group will meet to discuss the issues surrounding Kashmir and works to support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and the promotion of human rights in all parts of Kashmir.

The Kashmiri people have suffered from human rights abuses for many years, and I know this issue, along with the conflict in Gaza, is important to many of my constituents.

• Closer to home, it has been another busy two weeks meeting with many constituents and local business owners across our towns. I recently brought Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, to Burnley to meet with local business in the town centre to discuss how we can best tackle low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

I also recently met with a constituent who raised concerns about the rise of concessionary football ticket prices, particular as many fans are already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

I also met with the Chief Executive and the Chair of the East Lancashire Hospital Trust, to discuss how the government and I can best ensure that the best level of care is provided to my constituents not just at Burnley General, but also at Royal Blackburn. I even squeezed in a litter picking afternoon with David and the Padiham Litter Pickers, who are doing a great job at keeping our town clean, and got a personalised high vis!

• I will now be heading back down to London to continue to raise the issues of constituents in Parliament. A reminder that my office is open for walk-ins Monday-Friday 10am to 2pm, if you have any issues or require any help, please do pop in and speak to a member of my staff.

Alternatively, you can also contact me at [email protected] or at 01282 216398.

Until next time,

Oliver