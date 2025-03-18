Mount Lane Playing Fields available for community use

A new agreement between Burnley Borough Council and Cliviger Parish Council will make the playing field on Mount Lane Cliviger available for community use.

The Council has agreed to take over the regular mowing and maintenance of the sports pitch which will continue to be used by Cliviger Primary School and will now also be available for local teams to use for training and matches as well as for casual recreational use by the public.

The existing pavilion, which is owned and operated by Cliviger Parish Council, will also be available to book by organisations using the playing fields.

The Leader of the Council, Councillor Afrasiab Anwar said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to bring the playing fields into community use. It will take some while to bring the area into a reasonable standard of maintenance and in the longer term, the Council looks forward to working with the Parish Council to secure funding for drainage, parking and other improvements.”

LCC and Cliviger Parish Councillor Cosima Towneley said: “I am immensely grateful to Lancashire County Council and Burnley Borough Council who have helped bring this important project to fruition.

"The reuniting of the playing field and pavilion for wider community use is a positive step to creating better facilities and sport and social opportunities in Cliviger Parish and beyond and I very much look forward to working with all interested parties.”

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing Health & Culture said: “Community use of the playing fields will be welcomed in Cliviger and will provide additional capacity to meet the growing demand for sports pitches. We have already received interest from a local rounders team to use the pitch during the summer and we know that there is a shortage of pitches for junior football.”

Enquiries about the use of Mount Lane playing fields should be made by email to [email protected]