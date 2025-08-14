Mods tribute rocking up at Burnley Mechanics Theatre

There might be more chrome-laden scooters in Burnley town centre next month – when 'The Ultimate MOD Revue' comes to town!

For one night only (September 5th) the era-defining subculture and the music that made it will be celebrated at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

It’s being staged by the same team who previously toured the highly acclaimed 'Quadrophenia - The Album Live!' and 'Tommy' productions, both faithful tributes to The Who's seminal rock operas.

As is often the case with a cultural movement, the mod scene was in constant evolution for the next few decades and 'The Ultimate MOD Revue' includes a breadth of songs from across the decades to reflect this.

A publicity poster for the gig

It features hits by The Who, Small Faces, The Kinks, The Spencer Davis Group, Booker T and the MGs and The Action. There are later contributions from the likes of The Jam and Ocean Colour Scene too.

The music is provided by 'The Goldhawks', a band of five top class musicians, who have racked up over a century of hard graft on the touring and recording circuit between them.

They have all the skills required to recreate the unique sound of the acts they are paying tribute to, with authentic guitars, crunching Hammond organ sounds and even a touch of brass!

Frontman DP explains: "Whenever you are paying tribute to an artist or genre through music, we've learned that it's so important to include the hits, the big numbers that millions of people remember dancing to, meeting their partners to; the soundtrack to their life defining moments.”

The music is backed by huge projection of bespoke film to fully transport the audience back to mod's glory days.

For ticket information, visit: https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673472