Modern art arrives in Pendle: Banksy-inspired installation revealed at Northlight

A bold new addition to Lancashire's cultural scene is turning heads at Northlight, the heritage development in Brierfield.

A Banksy-style modern art installation has just been unveiled inside the newly opened Black Sheep Coffee - bringing an unexpected, urban creative edge to this carefully restored Victorian mill complex.

The installation features striking stencil work and street-art motifs that echo the style of the world-renowned but anonymous artist Banksy. With its blend of humour, social commentary, and nods to the original purpose of the building, the piece delivers a bold artistic statement that perfectly complements Northlight's mission to blend heritage and future.

Toby Whittaker, Managing Director of Northlight Estates and franchisee of global coffee chain Black Sheep Coffee, explained more about the styling of the building.

"It's about creating a destination. We want to inspire and surprise. The arrival of this modern art installation within Black Sheep Coffee marks a new chapter for Northlight — where culture and community intersect.

"This really is a mixed use development to regenerate the area, we have canal side residences, co-working, office space, storage, workshops and leisure facilities all on one site. We've certainly been popular here at Black Sheep Coffee so far - exceeding expectations in terms of visitors.

"We're also huge fans of modern art - there are pieces already installed in Store First here, but the opening of Black Sheep Coffee gave us space to really go to town, particularly upstairs in the large seating area. It's very Instagrammable and has great views of Pendle Hill!"

Located in the heart of the Northlight Pendle development — an ambitious regeneration project set in the iconic Brierfield Mill — Black Sheep Coffee is the first major hospitality opening in the newly revitalised space. Known for their rebellious brand and urban aesthetics, Black Sheep Coffee is the perfect host for a collection that challenges conventions and sparks conversation.

Housed inside what was once the Engine Room powering the entire mill, the launch of Black Sheep Coffee has brought the building back into community life

The art installation is now open to the public inside Black Sheep Coffee, Northlight Estates, Brierfield. Visitors can enjoy a fantastic coffee while taking in a piece of modern art — and perhaps even share this corner of Pendle with the world.

Location:

Black Sheep Coffee

Northlight, Glen Way, Brierfield, Nelson BB9 5NH