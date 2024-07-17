Milestone reached at Dovestone Gardens as Ring Stones complete roof installation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction is excited to announce the successful completion of the roof at Dovestone Gardens. This milestone brings the project closer to providing much needed extra care homes as Burnley faces substantial growth in the over 55 population.

The development will be Burnley’s first extra care facility offering 93 apartments for individuals aged 55 and over with specific support needs. The facility is designed to support people live independently in their own home with access to an onsite bistro, activity room and resident’s lounge.

The completion of the roof is a significant step in the construction of the building with the removal of the 30-metre-high crane and scaffolding on the outside of the building. The building is now protected from the elements, which will allow interior work to progress to a high standard.

Ring Stones celebrate significant step in the construction of Burnley’s first extra care facility.

Dovestone Gardens is set to open in the first half of 2025. Due to poor weather conditions throughout the year, progress has slowed down on the development.

The Calico Groups approach to the scheme has already seen huge benefits across the town and people within the local community, in particular young people. The development has meant investment in apprenticeships and youth employment schemes. Over 25% of Ring Stones’ whole workforce is now made up of apprentices.

James Macaree, Managing Director of Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction said: ‘We are delighted to have reached this milestone on Dovestone Gardens, the team have faced challenges throughout the development, but their hard work has meant we have been able to progress and ensure the development of the highest quality.

We are really proud of the work we have done so far, and it’s been brilliant to see the benefits of Dovestone Gardens across the whole town in providing work opportunities not only for young people but for many local people in the area including local suppliers.

Potential residents have also been invited to participate in consultations which have been up and running since the announcement of Dovestone Gardens. Monthly consultation sessions have meant potential residents have been able to shape and have their input into the final product of Dovestone Gardens.

For more information about Dovestone Gardens here: https://calicohomes.org.uk/dovestone-gardens/